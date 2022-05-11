Columbia Fireflies Game Notes May 11 at Augusta

The Fireflies continue their series with the GreenJackets at SRP Park tonight at 7:05 pm. RHP Eric Cerantola (1-1, 4.05 ERA) gets the ball for Columbia and Augusta counters with RHP Tyler Owens (0-1, 5.25 ERA).

The Fireflies return home for a six-game series against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans May 17-22. The series is filled with fun promotions including a Budweiser Thirsty Thursday, a soccer ball giveaway and the return of Copa de la Diversíon weekend where Los Chicharrones de Columbia will face Los Pelicanos de Myrtle Beach. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

LATE GAFFES BEAT FIREFLIES IN 4-3 LOSS: The Fireflies bats couldn't overcome four errors leading to two unearned runs in a 4-3 loss to the Augusta GreenJackets Tuesday evening at SRP Park. The final straw came in the bottom of the seventh. Right after Columbia tied the game, Caleb Durbin smoked his second homer of the season to left-center field to put Augusta in front 4-3. The loss goes to reliever Delvin Capellan (L, 0-1) who allowed a single run in 2.1 innings of relief. Marlin Willis worked around a lead-off double, punching out the side to keep it a one run game heading into the ninth. Starter Noah Cameron went 4.2 frames, allowing three runs, only one of which was earned. Columbia was able to knot the game up a second time in the fourth. With Guillermo Quintana on second, Erick Peña dribbled a single to right to score Quintana and tie the game 2-2.

CRAFTY CERANTOLA: Thursday, Eric Cerantola continued his hot stretch, working two scoreless innings. The righty has now allowed only a pair of runs to score in his last 10 innings while punching out 18 hitters in the process. The righty has seen his ERA decline from 10.80 to 4.05 during the stretch.

MARTINEZ MAKING HIS WAY: The season has been a tale of two months for the Fireflies infielder. In 12 games in the month of April, Edgar Martinez averaged .186 in 43 at-bats with two triples and just one RBI. Then in seven games across May thus far, the Dominican Republic native is hitting .385 in 26 at-bats with a homer and three RBI. The lefty has done it primarily against right-handed pitching, of whom he has a .279 average against so far this season. The success has allowed Martinez to earn the highest batting average amongst qualifying hitters on the Fireflies roster in the 2022 season.

CRUISING CAMERON: Fireflies starter Noah Cameron had the best start of his young career last Wednesday afternoon at Segra Park. The lefty went five innings and tied a career-high with seven punchouts. If that weren't enough, the Missouri native faced the minimum during that stretch, retiring all 15 hitters he saw at Segra Park. Following the outing, Cameron has now made three of his five starts at Segra Park, and he's enjoying the home cooking. In 12 innings at home, Cameron has maintained a 2.25 ERA and fanned 14 hitters while holding opponents to a .128 average. The performance was enough to win the southpaw the Carolina League Pitcher of the Week Award, the second time a Fireflies player has earned a weekly honor this season. River Town was the first player of the week for Columbia, an award he won for his play from April 19-24. He continued the stretch in his no-decision Tuesday at Augusta where he alllowed just a single earned run across 4.2 innings.

WILLIS THE WAYFINDER: After a rough 2021 season, southpaw Marlin Willis has been hitting a groove with the Fireflies in 2022. After two scoreless innings last night, Willis has not allowed an earned run in his last six innings of work. After 12.1 innings this season, opponents are hitting .200 against the Georgia native.

THIS IS THE WAY: After working primarily as a starter for the Fireflies in the 2021 season prior to a trip to the injured list, righty Delvin Capellan has been used as a reliever in the 2022 campaign. Thursday, after the Fireflies used two pitchers before recording the first out of the third inning, Capellan had a shot to stretch out. After spinning five innings, the righty allowed only three hits and one run while wringing up seven hitters.

