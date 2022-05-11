GreenJackets Defeat Fireflies on Extra Innings Error

May 11, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release







NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets (17-12) and Columbia Fireflies (10-19) were locked into a wild extra-innings battle on Wednesday night, in which Augusta prevailed on a walk-off error to deliver the GreenJackets' fourth consecutive win.

Augusta had no problems finding offense early as their bats jumped on Columbia for three runs in the opening frame with the first two coming on a throwing error by the catcher Omar Hernandez to make it 2-0. One more run would score in the inning on an RBI single by Braulio Vasquez to cap off a three-run opening inning.

The long-ball would come into effect for the GreenJackets in the next two innings as Cal Conley drilled his fifth home run of the season over the right-center wall. His solo shot upped the Augusta lead to 4-0.

An inning later, it was Adam Zebrowski going yard for his third home run with a no-doubter to left field to take the advantage to 5-0.

Columbia would then begin to battle their way back in the fourth inning on an RBI by Erick Peña to bring the GreenJackets' lead down to 5-1.

In the fifth, they'd cut it in half with a two-run bomb by Guillermo Quintana making it a 5-3 game.

Augusta would get those two runs back in the bottom half of the inning on a successful first-and-third steal where Cal Conley scored from third thanks to a perfect head-first slide to put the GreenJackets back up three. They'd complete the inning by scoring off another Fireflies error off the bat of Braulio Vasquez to make it 7-3 after five.

Augusta's I-20 rivals would not go away as they put another deuce on the board in the sixth courtesy of a two-run triple by River Town to get the Fireflies back within a pair at 7-5.

An inning later, the game was tied by Columbia on RBI singles by Rubendy Jaquez and Enrique Valdez to even the score at seven.

In the ninth inning, with the game still tied at seven, Rubendy Jaquez singled to right-field, but the go-ahead run of Omar Hernandez attempting to go from first to third was cut down by Kadon Morton who delivered a dime to get Hernandez at third for the second out, helping Augusta get through the inning with no runs scoring.

The game would head into extra innings and Columbia would score in the top of the tenth on a sacrifice fly by Darryl Collins to put the Fireflies ahead for the first time, 8-7.

That would be the only run they'd score setting up Augusta in the bottom half needing just one run to extend the game. With runners on the corners and one out, Columbia pitcher, John McMillon committed a balk, forcing in the tying run and moving the winning one to second. Kadon Morton would then deliver the goods for the GreenJackets with a bouncing ball to shortstop, creating an error on Willmin Candelario to score Stephen Paolini from second base, and win the game for the GreenJackets, 9-8 in ten innings.

Juan Mateo earned the victory for Augusta, his third consecutive win in relief while McMillon suffered the loss for the Fireflies.

Cal Conley and Adam Zabrowski led the offense for Augusta with a solo homer each. Geraldo Quintero produced his sixth multi-hit game of the season while Braulio Vasquez produced an RBI in back-to-back games to open the series. Starting pitcher Tyler Owens shined as he struck out a season-best seven batters across four innings.

The GreenJackets look for their fifth straight win on Thursday with Jordano Perez making his home debut on the mound against left-hander Rylan Kaufman for the Fireflies. First pitch is at 7:05 pm.

The third homestand of the season for the Augusta GreenJackets continues against their I-20 rivals the Columbia Fireflies

Carolina League Stories from May 11, 2022

