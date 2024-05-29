U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinal Match against Seattle Sounders Set for Tuesday, July 9 at 8:00 p.m.

The date and time for Republic FC's U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinal Match against MLS side Seattle Sounders has been set. The two clubs will kick off from Heart Health Park on Tuesday, July 9 at 8:00 p.m. PT. Sacramento remains one of the final eight clubs in the country competing in the 96-team field.

Republic FC season ticket members have the first opportunity to secure their seats in an exclusive presale that begins today and ends on Wednesday, June 5. Fans interested in bringing a group of 10 or more people can also purchase their seats before the general public on sale. Tickets starting at $18 will be made available to the general public at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 6 at SacRepublicFC.com/tickets. Fans can also sign up at SacRepublicFC.com/USOC to receive exclusive access to a presale for single match tickets.

The match will also be streamed live for free on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, bringing the tournament to its largest global audience to date.

Republic FC advanced to the U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals for the second time in three years by defeating MLS rival San Jose Earthquakes last week. Playing in the Lopez Division - named after team captain Rodrigo Lopez, the tournament's modern era assist leader and the only active player to have a division named after him - the Indomitable Club scored two goals in the final 15 minutes of extra time to punch their ticket to the next round. Republic FC entered the tournament in the Round of 32 and bested USL Championship rival Monterey Bay F.C. 2-0.

Head-to-head, Republic FC and Sounders have only played one previous competitive match. The two sides met at Heart Health Park in the 2018 Open Cup Round of 32, with Sacramento taking a 2-1 extra time win in the 115th minute. Republic FC has squared off with MLS teams six times in the past three years, winning four of those contests.

This will be the first time that an Open Cup Quarterfinal match is played at Heart Health Park, where Republic FC has seen plenty of success, posting an all-time tournament record of 20 wins and just two losses in home contests. The club previously reached the Quarterfinals in 2022, advancing with a 2-1 road win over LA Galaxy to become the first lower-division side to reach the Final in 14 years.

This year's tournament is the 109th edition of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - U.S. Soccer's National Championship. The tournament has crowned a champion every year since 1914, except for 2020 and 2021 when play was suspended due to COVID-19. It is the oldest ongoing domestic soccer competition and is a single-game, knockout tournament that is open to all professional and amateur teams affiliated with U.S. Soccer.

For more information about this year's tournament, visit USOpenCup.com.

