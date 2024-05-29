Indy Eleven Victorious Over St. Charles FC

May 29, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

ST. PETERS, Missouri - Indy Eleven hit the road and came out victorious in a 9-0 win over St. Charles FC on Wednesday night. The win improved the Girls in Blue to 3-0-1 in 2024, while St. Charles falls to 0-4-0.

Three players posted multi-goal performances in Norah Jacomen, Ella Rogers and Amelia White. Natalie Mitchell, Emma Pelkowski and Anna Bagley also contributed to the scoring. In the assist column, Mitchell led the way with three and Pelkowski, Rogers and Kayla Budish added one.

Nona Reason returned to the lineup and picked up the clean sheet for the Girls in Blue.

Indy Eleven has outscored its opponents 25-4 this season and has scored three-plus goals in each of its four matches.

The Girls in Blue return home Sunday for their first match up of the season with Lexington SC. Kick is slated for 2 p.m. ET with action streaming on SportsEngine Play.

Single-game tickets are available for $8. Fans who already have season tickets for USL Championship action will have W League tickets automatically loaded into their account. Check out the Indy Eleven USL W League promotional schedule for more information about home games at Grand Park.

USL W League Regular Season

St. Charles FC 0:9 Indy Eleven

Wednesday, May 29, 2024 | 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. ET

Lutheran High School | St. Peters, Mo.

2024 USL W League Records

St. Charles FC: 0-4-0, 0 pts (-27)

Indy Eleven: 3-0-1, 10 pts (+21)

Scoring Summary

IND - Norah Jacomen (Natalie Mitchell) 13'

IND - Ella Rogers 27'

IND - Ella Rogers (Emma Pelkowski) 31'

IND - Amelia White (Natalie Mitchell) 45'

IND - Natalie Mitchell (Ella Rogers) 49'

IND - Norah Jacomen (Natalie Mitchell) 55'

IND - Amelia White 58'

IND - Anna Bagley (Kayla Budish) 75'

IND - Emma Pelkowski 79'

Discipline Summary

STC - Jordan Holingsworth (caution)

Indy Eleven line-up: Nona Reason, Emma Pelkowski, Norah Jacomen, Brooke Otto, Hadley Snyder, Ella Rogers (captain) (61'), Amelia White (61'), Karsyn Cherry, Abby Unkraut, Natalie Mitchell, Zoe Cuneio

Indy subs: Ashton Blair, Anna Bagley (61'), Amalie Darey (61'), Addie Chester (61'), Lizzie Sexton (61'), Kayla Budish (61'), Lauren Adam (61')

