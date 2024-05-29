Oakland Roots SC vs. Sacramento Republic FC Set to Captivate Nationwide Audiences on CBS this July

May 29, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots Sports Club, alongside Sacramento Republic FC and the USL Championship, announce that the rivalry game originally scheduled for Saturday, July 20th will now take place on Sunday, July 21st at 1 PM PT as the game has been selected for a CBS Network Television Broadcast. The game was moved to allow for a national audience to tune into what has become one of the top rivalry games in the USL Championship.

"We are excited to be showcased on such a prestigious platform as CBS," said Oakland Roots SC President, Lindsay Barenz. "We know how much this game means to our fans, and we look forward to showcasing the passion of Oakland fans across the country."

Over the years, the rivalry between Oakland and Sacramento has intensified, becoming one of the top local rivalries in the league. Fans from both sides regularly make the nearly 90-mile trip to the opposition's stadium, adding to the intensity of the games.

In the past four seasons, the sides have faced off on 10 occasions. In 2021, Oakland won the season series, with the two sides playing four times. Three matches ended in ties, and Oakland secured the lone win in the series late in the season in a match that propelled them into the playoffs at the expense of Sacramento.

However, in 2022, Sacramento took the series by winning the final match of three following two ties, thus claiming the season series. Sacramento continued their dominance in 2023, winning all three matches between the two teams, including the first-ever meeting in the U.S. Open Cup. Currently, Sacramento holds the all-time series lead with 4 wins, 1 loss, and 5 ties.

"The Sacramento game is special as everyone knows the importance of a derby match here and around the world. I've seen this match up from both sides having spent time coaching in the Republic system," said Oakland Roots Head Coach, Gavin Glinton. "The intensity is often turned up a notch when you play a local rival and we look forward to showing off our brand of soccer on a national level."

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.