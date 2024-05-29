USL and CBS Sports Announce Additional Game to Air on the CBS Television Network

TAMPA, Fla. - The United Soccer League is bringing more top-tier USL Championship action to fans across the nation.

The USL and CBS Sports announced today that another regular season match has been added to the CBS Television Network schedule. Oakland Roots SC vs. Sacramento Republic FC - previously scheduled for Saturday, July 20 - will now air on CBS on Sunday, July 21 at 4:00 p.m. ET.

The USL also announced that the match between Detroit City FC and Rhode Island FC on Saturday, August 3 at 4:00 p.m. ET, will air on the CBS Television Network. The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC match previously announced will now be broadcast on ESPN+.

"Building on the success of the USL's first network TV match on April 6, we are thrilled that CBS came to us with another network television window for the USL Championship," said Court Jeske, USL Chief Commercial Officer. "This opportunity reflects our strategy to be the most widely accessible professional soccer league in America. The work being done in the community by both the Oakland Roots and Sacramento Republic is worthy of the national spotlight on July 21, and the tremendous atmosphere in Detroit will thrill viewers when expansion side Rhode Island FC visits on August 3."

With the added broadcast, the USL Championship and USL League One will see a total of thirty-six national broadcasts across the CBS Television Network, CBS Sports Network and ESPN2. All other matches appear nationally on CBS Sports Golazo Network or ESPN+ or and can be simulcast on local television partners as well. In 2024, for the first time ever, all Championship clubs have a local network partner.

TOP NORCAL RIVALRY TAKES CENTERSTAGE

Oakland Roots SC will host Sacramento Republic FC on July 21 in the latest edition of the top soccer rivalry in Northern California. The rivalry, which began in 2021 when the Roots joined the USL Championship, has quietly become one of the most underrated in American soccer.

To date, the Republic have dominated their neighbors, posting 3 wins, 1 loss, and 5 draws. But Oakland has made progress on the field recently and will be looking to get their first derby victory since June 2021.

The national broadcast will put a spotlight on the deep connections the Roots have made in their local community. The club has become one to watch in the soccer scene, with an internationally renowned brand, an ambitious stadium plan, and a star-studded investor group including NFL legend Marshawn Lynch, NBA legend Jason Kidd, rapper G-Eazy, and rock star Billie Joe Armstrong.

The Republic, meanwhile, continue to make waves on the field. They recently upset yet another MLS team, the San Jose Earthquakes, in the U.S. Open Cup to advance to the Quarterfinals for the second time in three years. The team currently sits towards the top of the USL Championship Western Conference with an unbeaten record through the first 11 games of the season.

KICKING OUT THE JAMS IN DETROIT

Detroit City FC matches have a reputation for having one of the most exciting and energetic atmospheres in American soccer. Nonstop chants, colorful smoke, and a vastly improved team on the field make visiting historic Keyworth Stadium a thrill for fans and a challenge for opponents.

Like Oakland, Detroit City have recently accelerated their ambitions, including hiring former Premier League and MLS player Danny Dichio as head coach this offseason and beginning the development process for a new soccer-specific stadium in the city. On the field, the club is having its best season since joining the USL Championship in 2022, with only one loss in their first eight matches.

In the club's inaugural season, Rhode Island FC is still finding its feet on the field, but they have quickly become an integral part of the New England soccer scene. Coached by former MLS star Khano Smith, RIFC features a high-powered offense led by former USL Championship Player of the Year Albert Dikwa. They are coming off a strong performance against Players' Shield leader Sacramento Republic this past weekend.

Off the field, RIFC has started construction on the club's new soccer-specific venue in Pawtucket, the Stadium at Tidewater Landing, with the team due to open the new stadium next season.

