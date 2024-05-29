Trinity Health Stadium Welcomes Ultimate Frisbee

HARTFORD, Conn. - Trinity Health Stadium has partnered with the New York Empire during the 2024 Ultimate Frisbee Association (UFA) season. The two-time defending UFA champion Empire will play two games at Trinity Health Stadium.

In a "Super Series" rematch from the 2023 title game, the Empire will host the Salt Lake Shred on Saturday, June 29, at Trinity Health Stadium, and then return to the venue to face division rival D.C. Breeze during the last week of the season on Saturday, July 20. All 2024 "Super Series" games will be streamed live and for free on the UFA YouTube channel. Both games can also be viewed live on watchUFA.tv.

"This is a tremendous opportunity to welcome our fans to Hartford and showcase ultimate frisbee to a new sports city," said Empire General Manager Matthew Stevens. "Trinity Health Stadium has video boards, premium seating, a variety of food and beverage options and many more amenities that sports fans love. We are excited to partner with the Athletic on creating an unforgettable game day experience."

Hartford Athletic were added as an expansion franchise to the USLC in 2019, in conjunction with the renovation of Trinity Health Stadium, a facility originally constructed in 1935. The Athletic are currently competing in the 2024 USLC regular season, playing games from March through October.

"Community is at the root of everything we do at Hartford Athletic and we are thrilled to welcome the Empire and the UFA to Hartford for these great matchups this summer," said Nick Sakiewicz, Hartford Athletic CEO. "I look forward to introducing our fans to ultimate frisbee and welcoming a new audience of ultimate fans to Trinity Health Stadium. The Empire are great ambassadors for the UFA and we are excited to add ultimate to our ever-growing schedule of stadium events."

Tickets for both the June 29 and July 20 games are on sale now at ShopEmpireUltimate.com. New York has started the 2024 season 4-1 and look to create UFA history with a third consecutive championship.

