Rhode Island FC Midfielder Isaac Angking Called to Puerto Rico National Team

May 29, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC midfielder Isaac Angking has been called up to the Puerto Rican Football Federation Men's National Team roster . Puerto Rico will compete in the Second Round of CONCACAF (Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football) World Cup Qualifying. From June 3-11, Puerto Rico will face El Salvador and Anguilla in the first window of the Second Round. The 24-year-old becomes the first active Rhode Island FC player to be summoned to a FIFA Member Association.

The tournament kicks off the second of three 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification rounds for CONCACAF. Excluding the three 2026 FIFA World Cup hosts (Canada, Mexico and the United States), 30 remaining CONCACAF Member Associations, including Puerto Rico, are competing for three guaranteed spots in the historic 2026 World Cup and two FIFA Play-off Tournament spots.

"It's always a privilege to be called up to the national team," said Angking. "Playing for the beautiful island of Puerto Rico is an honor and an opportunity to represent my community and club on the world stage. Training everyday with this group of talented players and coaches, I feel extremely prepared to perform at a high level and represent all of Rhode Island while we work towards World Cup qualification."

The Providence native signed with Rhode Island FC on April 30 . Prior to joining the Ocean State club, Angking's professional career spanned across Major League Soccer, MLS Next Pro and USL Championship. In 2022, the midfielder made 19 appearances and collected 1048 minutes for Columbus Crew 2 in a season that culminated with a MLS Next Pro Cup Championship. Prior to his season in Columbus, Angking scored twice in eight appearances for New England Revolution II in 2020 and added one assist in five matches while on loan with Charlotte Independence during the 2019 USL Championship season. Angking became the second-youngest Homegrown Player signing for New England Revolution on January 2, 2018. He made four MLS appearances in his rookie campaign, including his professional debut on September 5, 2018 against New York City FC.

A true Rhode Island homegrown, Angking's youth career started at Providence's Bayside FC.

"We're really excited for Isaac," said Rhode Island FC Head Coach and General Manager Khano Smith. "We'll miss him while he's gone, but it's always an honor to represent your country. To be able to play in important World Cup qualifying matches, we're really happy and pleased for him."

On January 25, Puerto Rico was drawn into Group F with El Salvador, Suriname, Saint Vincent and The Grenadines, and Anguilla. Los Boricuas will kick off their World Cup Qualifying campaign against El Salvador on Thursday, June 6 (10:30 p.m. ET) at Estadio Cuscatlán in San Salvador. Five days later, the team returns home to Estadio Juan Ramón Loubriel in Bayamón, Puerto Rico, to face Anguilla on Tuesday, June 11 (8 p.m. ET).

Puerto Rico will then have to wait until June 2025 for the second and final window of CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Second Round play, when it will face the remainder of its Group F counterparts in Suriname and Saint Vincent and The Grenadines.

After the four Second Round matches are complete, Angking and his squad will need a top-two finish in Group F to advance to the third and Final Round of CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying. During the 2025 FIFA Match Windows in September, October and November, the Final Round will consist of three groups of four teams. Each group winner will qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup while the two best runners-up finishers will represent CONCACAF in a FIFA inter-confederation play-off tournament to decide the last two World Cup berths.

Before departing to El Salvador to represent Puerto Rico, Angking and RIFC will travel west for the club's first-ever derby match at Hartford Athletic on Saturday, June 1 at 7 p.m. The RIFC Fan Bus departs for the club's inaugural Rhode Trip to Hartford at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. Fans interested in attending the inaugural derby match are encouraged to email [email protected] or call 401-955-RIFC (7432) to secure a seat on the RIFC Fan Bus!

