Republic FC Joins USL on CBS National Broadcast Schedule with Derby Match against Oakland Roots

May 29, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Today, USL Championship announced that Republic FC's road match against Oakland Roots SC will be the second over-the-air, free national telecast in league history on CBS. The contest, which was originally scheduled to be played on Saturday, July 20, will now kick off at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 21 at Pioneer Stadium in Hayward, California. The Sunday matchup was added to the USL slate of games across the CBS family of networks following its impressive national over-the-air debut earlier this season. In Sacramento, fans will be able to watch the game on CBS 13, KOVR.

With the addition of the July 21 tilt to the CBS schedule, Republic FC will be featured in a league-leading six national telecasts across the USL's broadcasting partners - CBS, CBS Sports Network, and ESPN 2. In addition to the six broadcast matches, three additional matches are a part of the schedule on CBS Sports Golazo Network - a streaming, first-of-its-kind free, 24-hour channel in the U.S. exclusively dedicated to providing unparalleled coverage of all the top domestic and international soccer competitions across the globe.

Only 80 miles separate the two Northern California clubs off the field in one of the most spirited rivalries in USL Championship. Through three seasons - including a 2023 U.S. Open Cup clash, Republic FC leads the series with five wins in 10 matches and holds the only road win in the derby. Oakland has claimed one victory in the series.

Locally, Indomitable Partner FOX40 will continue to broadcast every Republic FC match - apart from those on ESPN2 and the CBS Television Network - in English and Spanish on Antenna TV 40.2, as well as streaming on FOX40.com and through the FOX40 News mobile app. Additional matches will be added to the schedule on FOX40 throughout the season.

Republic FC returns to action this Saturday, facing off with Tampa Bay Rowdies on Pride Night at Heart Health Park. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. and fans can purchase a special Pride-themed scarf and ticket package at SacRepublicFC.com/tickets. The match will also be broadcast live in English and Spanish on FOX40 and Antenna TV 40.2, as well as streaming on FOX40.com, the FOX40 News mobile app, and ESPN+.

For the club's full 2024 broadcast schedule, visit SacRepublicFC.com/Schedule.

