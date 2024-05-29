Memphis 901 FC Acquires Defender Nick DePuy on Short-Term Loan from Huntsville City FC

May 29, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Defender Nick DePuy with Nashville SC

Memphis, TENN. - Memphis 901 FC announced on Wednesday the club has acquired defender Nick DePuy via short-term loan from Huntsville City FC, pending league and federation approval.

"We are pleased to welcome Nick to our group," said Assistant Sporting Director Caleb Patterson-Sewell. "We have a run of games coming up where it makes sense for us to add an experienced professional like Nick to the group. We appreciate our friends in Huntsville working with us to make this happen and look forward to a big contribution from Nick."

The 29-year-old defender will join Memphis on loan after singing with Nashville SC MLS Next Pro affiliate Huntsville SC last week. DePuy spent three seasons with LA Galaxy making 59 appearances and 47 starts in the MLS before being traded to Nashville. DePuy missed the 2023 MLS season with an Achilles injury.

DePuy was selected 19th overall in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft to CF Montréal out of UC Santa Barbara. He signed with LA Galaxy II before making 26 appearances in the USL Championship in 2019.

DePuy will be available for selection this Saturday as Memphis 901 FC faces San Antonio FC on the road at 8 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the match on ESPN+ or WMC 5 Plus.

PLAYER BIO

Name: Nick DePuy

Position: Defender

Height: 6'4"

Date of Birth: November 14, 1994

Hometown: Irvine, California

Nationality: United States

Previous Club: Huntsville City FC (MLS Next Pro - Nashville SC)

Transaction: Memphis 901 FC acquires defender Nick DePuy on short-term loan from Huntsville City SC on May 29, 2024

