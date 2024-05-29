Rhode Island FC Match at Detroit City FC to Broadcast on CBS Television Network

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC announced today that the club's road match at Detroit City FC on August 3 has moved to CBS Television Network. Kickoff time for the nationally televised match was updated to 4 p.m. ET. The match will be broadcast locally on WPRI-TV.

"We look forward to seeing and broadcasting Rhode Island's own, Rhode Island Football Club, right here on WPRI-12 on August 3," said WPRI General Manager Pat Wholey.

"We are incredibly excited to showcase Rhode Island FC on national television," said Rhode Island FC Chief Marketing Officer Sabine Feldmann. "As a Club for All Rhode Island, our community is proud of our team on the field and the way we represent the Ocean State. We look forward to introducing #WickedGoodSoccer to the entire country!"

Following the United Soccer League's (USL) multi-year rights agreement announcement with CBS Sports in November, Rhode Island FC's match in the Motor City becomes one of just three regular season USL Championship matches selected for network television broadcast. On April 6, the first CBS broadcast featured Louisville City FC against Indy Eleven. The second over-the-air CBS broadcast takes place on Sunday, July 21 at 4 p.m. ET when Oakland Roots SC hosts Sacramento Republic FC. After RIFC's Eastern Conference clash in Detroit on August 3, the last national broadcast on CBS will feature the USL Championship Final in late November.

With the added broadcast, Rhode Island FC will now be highlighted twice on national television, following the club's July 17 match at Birmingham Legion FC on CBS Sports Network.

Rhode Island FC continues its inaugural 2024 USL Championship season on the road at Eastern Conference rival Hartford Athletic on Saturday, June 1 at 7 p.m. (NESN+, ESPN+). The RIFC Fan Bus will depart for the club's inaugural Rhode Trip to Hartford from Providence on Saturday at 3 p.m. Fans interested in attending the first-ever derby match can email [email protected] or call 401-955-RIFC (7432) to secure a seat on the RIFC Fan Bus. Fans can also join in viewing the match from the Official Rhode Island FC Watch Party at Moniker Brewery.

Following the match in Hartford, RIFC returns to Beirne Stadium on Saturday, June 8 to welcome Detroit City FC at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available now at rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.

