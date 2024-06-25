U.S. Men's National Team to Play Panama in International Friendly at Q2 Stadium

Austin, TEXAS - The United States Soccer Federation today announced that Austin's Q2 Stadium will host the United States Men's National Team's (USMNT) international friendly against Panama on Saturday, October 12. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast live on TNT, Telemundo, Universo, Max, Peacock, and Fútbol de Primera.

"Fan support for both our men's and women's national teams has been outstanding each time they have previously played in Austin," said Austin FC President Andy Loughnane. "We look forward to welcoming the men's national team back to Q2 Stadium to close their trio of fall matches at our home."

The USMNT won each of its previous four (4) matches at Q2 Stadium without conceding a goal, while playing in front of a sold-out crowd on all four (4) occasions. Q2 Stadium has hosted matches in three (3) different official international competitions: the Concacaf Gold Cup, the Concacaf Nations League, and FIFA World Cup Qualifying. The USMNT most recently beat Trinidad and Tobago 3-0 at Q2 Stadium last November in a Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinal match.

"We are excited to complete or fall trio of matches at Q2 Stadium, we think in all ways that Austin is the perfect host," USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter said. "Along with the world-class facilities, the fan support and the atmosphere in the stadium has been incredible every time we play there. We're looking forward to coming back in October."

Austin FC Season Ticket members and Waitlist Members have access to ticket pre-sales for the match from 10 a.m. CT and 1 p.m. CT respectively on Thursday, June 27. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. CT on Friday, June 28.

