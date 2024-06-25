U.S. Men's National Team to Play New Zealand in September International Friendly at TQL Stadium
June 25, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
The U.S. Men's National Team will take on New Zealand on Tuesday, September 10 at the home of FC Cincinnati, TQL Stadium, as part of three fall home International Friendlies announced today by U.S. Soccer. The match will kickoff at 7 p.m. ET and will air on TNT, Universo, truTV, Max, Peacock and Fútbol de Primera.
The Sept. 10 match will be the seventh international match to take place at TQL Stadium, the fourth to feature the USMNT. The USMNT has never lost at TQL Stadium, which includes a FIFA World Cup Qualifying win over Mexico in November 2021 and last summer's shootout victory over Canada in the Concacaf Gold Cup Quarterfinals.
FC Cincinnati Season Ticket Members will have early access to tickets beginning at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, June 27. Orange and Blue Reserve Members will early access beginning at 1 p.m. ET on Thursday, with the public on sale beginning at 10 a.m. ET on Friday, June 28.
International Matches at TQL Stadium
September 21, 2021
U.S. Women's National Team 8, Paraguay 0
International Friendly
November 12, 2021
U.S. Men's National Team 2, Mexico 0
2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier
June 1, 2022
U.S. Men's National Team 3, Morocco 0
International Friendly
July 9, 2023
Jamaica 1, Guatemala 0
2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Quarterfinal
July 9, 2023
U.S. Men's National Team 2, Canada 2 (USMNT win shootout, 3-2)
2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Quarterfinal
September 21, 2023
U.S. Women's National Team 3, South Africa 0
International Friendly
September 10, 2024
U.S. Men's National Team vs New Zealand
International Friendly
For more information, visit USSoccer.com.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from June 25, 2024
- New England Revolution Foundation Raises $100,000 for Special Olympics Massachusetts at "Bowl for a Goal" - New England Revolution
- Academy Update: 2024 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs Recap - Inter Miami CF
- Nashville SC Notes June 25-30, 2024 - Nashville SC
- U.S. Men's National Team to Play New Zealand in September International Friendly at TQL Stadium - FC Cincinnati
- U.S. Men's National Team to Play Panama in International Friendly at Q2 Stadium - Austin FC
- D.C. United Announce Partnership with BlueHalo - D.C. United
- Crew Host Fans for Manchester City, Chelsea Open Training Sessions at Lower.com Field Evening of Friday, August 2 - Columbus Crew SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Cincinnati Stories
- U.S. Men's National Team to Play New Zealand in September International Friendly at TQL Stadium
- Unlikely Friendships Make Adapting to a New Club Easier, Take Kipp Keller and Pavel Bucha for Example
- Heartbreak, Heartache, and Egregious Heat Cast Shadow over FC Cincinnati, Yet Fighting Spirit Shines Through
- FC Cincinnati Battle to Final Minute Despite Misfortune in Loss to New England Revolution
- FC Cincinnati Go for Season Sweep When Hosting Red Hot New England Revolution