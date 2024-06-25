U.S. Men's National Team to Play New Zealand in September International Friendly at TQL Stadium

The U.S. Men's National Team will take on New Zealand on Tuesday, September 10 at the home of FC Cincinnati, TQL Stadium, as part of three fall home International Friendlies announced today by U.S. Soccer. The match will kickoff at 7 p.m. ET and will air on TNT, Universo, truTV, Max, Peacock and Fútbol de Primera.

The Sept. 10 match will be the seventh international match to take place at TQL Stadium, the fourth to feature the USMNT. The USMNT has never lost at TQL Stadium, which includes a FIFA World Cup Qualifying win over Mexico in November 2021 and last summer's shootout victory over Canada in the Concacaf Gold Cup Quarterfinals.

FC Cincinnati Season Ticket Members will have early access to tickets beginning at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, June 27. Orange and Blue Reserve Members will early access beginning at 1 p.m. ET on Thursday, with the public on sale beginning at 10 a.m. ET on Friday, June 28.

International Matches at TQL Stadium

September 21, 2021

U.S. Women's National Team 8, Paraguay 0

International Friendly

November 12, 2021

U.S. Men's National Team 2, Mexico 0

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

June 1, 2022

U.S. Men's National Team 3, Morocco 0

International Friendly

July 9, 2023

Jamaica 1, Guatemala 0

2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Quarterfinal

July 9, 2023

U.S. Men's National Team 2, Canada 2 (USMNT win shootout, 3-2)

2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Quarterfinal

September 21, 2023

U.S. Women's National Team 3, South Africa 0

International Friendly

September 10, 2024

U.S. Men's National Team vs New Zealand

International Friendly

For more information, visit USSoccer.com.

