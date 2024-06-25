Nashville SC Notes June 25-30, 2024

June 25, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club (6W-5L-8D) will host Supporters' Shield leaders Inter Miami CF (12W-3L-5D) at GEODIS Park on Saturday, June 29 at 7:30 p.m. CT presented by Vanderbilt Health. Tickets for the fourth meeting between the clubs in 2024 across all competitions and the final fixture this regular season are available here.

Nashville SC went undefeated last week (2W-0L-1D) and is unbeaten in seven of its last eight matches (3W-1L-4D), having conceded the fewest goals in Major League Soccer since May 1 (6).

The Boys in Gold will be without defender Shaq Moore (United States) and forward Jacob Shaffelburg (Canada) who are representing their countries in the Conmebol Copa América™ Group Stage. Shaffelburg registered one shot on target after entering Canada's 2-0 loss against Argentina in the 59th minute Thursday, June 20 while Moore made the United States Men's National Team gameday roster for its 2-0 win over Bolivia on Sunday, June 23. Canada will play Peru Tuesday, June 25 at 5 p.m. CT and the U.S. will take on Panama on Thursday, June 27 at 5 p.m. CT.

MEDIA NOTES:

Nashville SC: is unbeaten in seven of its last eight matches (4W-1L-3D), outscoring opponents 9-4 during that span finished its fifth of nine multi-match weeks this season (all competitions) undefeated (2W-0L-1D) with its 1-0 win over NYCFC at GEODIS Park Saturday, June 22 has conceded the fewest goals in MLS since May 1, 2024 (6) is 38W-27L-37D against Eastern Conference opponents is 33W-14L-29D all-time at home is 6W-5L-4D all-time in the month of June is 35W-34L-43D all-time on weekends owns a 4W-4L-5D record against Inter Miami CF across all competitions has faced Inter Miami CF more than any other club (13 times), including three times this season has faced Inter Miami CF in every competition in which the club has competed (MLS regular season and Playoffs, Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, Leagues Cup, Concacaf Champions Cup) last hosted Inter Miami CF on March 7, 2024, a 2-2 draw in Concacaf Champions Cup

Forster Ajago made his second MLS appearance on Saturday, June 22 as a substitute versus New York City FC registered 90 minutes with Huntsville City FC Sunday, June 23 and scored his team-leading sixth goal

Tyler Boyd notched his first MLS goal with Nashville SC in the 23rd minute against New York City FC on Saturday night is on a two-match point streak (one goal, one assist)

Teal Bunbury is seventh among active players in regular season games played (382)

Dan Lovitz has played a team-high 810 minutes against Inter Miami CF across all competitions

Jack Maher recorded his 100th MLS appearance on Saturday night leads Nashville SC with 89.7% passing accuracy (minimum 950 passes) leads Nashville SC in games started (17) and minutes played (1,529)

Hany Mukhtar is one goal contribution shy of becoming the sixth player in league history to record at least 100 goal contributions over a four-year span leads Nashville SC with 11 goal contributions (four goals, seven assists) leads Nashville SC with seven assists has three goals and two assists against Inter Miami CF across all competitions

Alex Muyl leads Nashville SC with 19 games played has recorded one goal and three assists against Inter Miami CF across all competitions

Sam Surridge leads Nashville SC with seven MLS goals and nine goals across all competitions registered his first career MLS assist Saturday, June 22 against New York City FC is on a two-match point streak (two goals, one assist) has recorded one goal and one assist against Inter Miami CF across all competitions

Joe Willis has six shutouts this season, tied for third most in MLS (also, Brad Stuver) has four clean sheets in his last six starts made his 250th MLS appearance on Saturday night has four clean sheets in eight career appearances against Inter Miami CF across all competitions

Walker Zimmerman has recorded one goal against Inter Miami CF across all competitions earned a bench spot on the MLS Week 22 Team of the Match Day, his fourth time appearing on the list this year

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from June 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.