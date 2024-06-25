Crew Host Fans for Manchester City, Chelsea Open Training Sessions at Lower.com Field Evening of Friday, August 2

COLUMBUS - The Columbus Crew and Lower.com Field will welcome fans on Friday, Aug. 2 for open training sessions as the English Premier League's Chelsea FC and Manchester City prepare for their friendly at Ohio Stadium the next day. Tickets to training are available starting at $25 and include the unique opportunity to experience both Chelsea's (5:30 p.m.) and Manchester City's (7:30 p.m.) entire session on the Crew's home pitch.

As part of their year-round benefits, Crew Season Ticket and Black & Gold Next Members receive pre-sale access to tickets beginning tomorrow at 10 a.m. prior to the public on-sale at 10 a.m. on Friday. Visit www.columbuscrew.com/tickets for more information.

The Chelsea and Manchester City open trainings at Lower.com Field and friendly at Ohio Stadium are part of the Crew's "Summer of Soccer" in Columbus. The Club and Central Ohio also earned the ability to host 2024 MLS All-Star Game festivities from July 20-24 and a Leagues Cup Showcase match against Aston Villa Football Club, which recently qualified for the UEFA Champions League.

Chelsea and Manchester City are the only clubs to win multiple Premier League titles in the last decade. The meeting in Columbus will be the 178th all-time between the two English clubs. Chelsea leads the series 71-64-42. The teams most recently played to a 1-1 draw on February 17 at Etihad Stadium.

Chelsea, the two-time Champions League and six-time English Premier League champions, will enter the preseason under manager Enzo Maresca. The Blues are the first club to win all four major UEFA club competitions twice (Champions League, Super Cup, Europa League and Cup Winners' Cup). This past season, Manchester City claimed its fourth consecutive EPL title and sixth in the past seven campaigns to bring their total to 10 league championships, complemented by seven FA Cup wins.

The match between the Premier League rivals at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 3 is part of the 2024 FC Series, a collection of friendly matches featuring top global soccer clubs. Tickets for the match are available via www.FCSeries.com.

