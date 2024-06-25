New England Revolution Foundation Raises $100,000 for Special Olympics Massachusetts at "Bowl for a Goal"

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution Foundation raised $100,000 for Special Olympics Massachusetts at the club's premier annual fundraising event, Bowl for a Goal presented by the Arbella Insurance Group, Tuesday night at Splitsville Luxury Lanes at Patriot Place. The entire 2024 New England Revolution team joined together with fans, community partners, and the Revolution Unified Soccer Team for a fun-filled night of music, prizes, bowling, and more. Thanks in large part to the longstanding support of the Arbella Insurance Group, the Revolution Foundation has raised more than $600,000 for Special Olympics Massachusetts to date through Bowl for a Goal.

"Bowl for a Goal is a night that all of us within the Revolution circle on our calendars each year, as we gather the entire team together with people from all corners of the Revolution family to celebrate the inclusive power of soccer, while raising money for a wonderful organization in Special Olympics Massachusetts," New England Revolution President Brian Bilello said. "We are delighted to have an amazing partner in the Arbella Insurance Group, who share our passion for making sports inclusive and accessible for all. We look forward to another decade of Unified soccer in New England, and to cheering on the team when they play their next match at Gillette Stadium on July 20."

This year's Bowl for a Goal celebration coincides with the 10th season of the Revolution Unified Soccer Team, made possible by the unwavering support of the Arbella Insurance Group for the last decade. Special Olympics' Unified Sports® program joins people with and without intellectual disabilities on the same team. About 1.2 million people worldwide take part in Unified Sports, which break down stereotypes about athletes with intellectual disabilities and promotes social inclusion through shared sports training and competition experiences.

"Bowl for a Goal provides the incredible opportunity to bring three champions of inclusion together for a great cause," said Mary Beth McMahon, President & CEO of Special Olympics Massachusetts. "The Revolution organization has been a wonderful partner in growing Unified sports, especially soccer through the Revolution Unified team. The support from the Arbella Insurance Group means we can provide inclusive sports to more people every year. And, of course, the athletes of Special Olympics get to show what it means to experience inclusion. I love that this event is supported by the entire Revolution first team. The players are always so approachable and welcoming to our athletes and tonight was another shining example of their commitment to the community."

"The Arbella Insurance Group is proud to support Special Olympics Massachusetts and join the New England Revolution in hosting this wonderful event for the tenth year in a row," said Gayle O'Connell, Executive Vice President and CMO of the Arbella Insurance Group. "We are proud to work with the Revolution and SOMA's Unified Sports program as all of us at Arbella believe in the importance of making sports available to people of all ages and abilities. Bowl for a Goal is an event that is close to our heart, and we cherish this partnership every year."

The 10th season of Unified Soccer in New England officially kicked off at the team's annual Signing Day at Gillette Stadium on May 7, attended by Revolution Foundation President Josh Kraft, Revolution Head Coach Caleb Porter, Revolution players, and Kristen Robinson, marketing specialist with the Arbella Insurance Group. The Unified Team played its first of two matches this season on May 11 at Red Bull Arena against the New York Red Bulls Unified Team. The team can next be seen in action at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, July 20 after New England's home game vs. FC Dallas (7:30 p.m. ET).

