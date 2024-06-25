Academy Update: 2024 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs Recap

June 25, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







The Inter Miami CF Academy recently wrapped up the MLS NEXT season by participating in 2024 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs in Nashville.

After our Academy's U-13, U-14, U-16, and U-17 sides clinched titles in their respective MLS NEXT league divisions, our U-15s, U-16s, and U-17s went on to compete in this year's MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs. The teams earned qualification based on league standings or by winning their groups at MLS NEXT Flex. Notably, the U-15 team secured their spot by finishing atop the MLS NEXT Flex U-15 category.

Here's a look at our Academy's U-15s, U-16s, and U-17s performance at this season's MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs.

U-15

Our youngest age group in MLS NEXT competition faced Sacramento Republic in the Round of 32 and endured a narrow loss in a penalty shootout (4-5). Additionally, the boys participated in two showcase matches which concluded with a stellar 4-1 victory over Real Salt Lake and 0-1 loss against FC United Soccer Club.

U-16

The Inter Miami CF U-16s began their tournament journey with a 2-0 victory over FC Bay Area Surf and advanced to the Round of 16 with another notable 2-0 win against Intercontinental FA. Despite securing a spot in the Quarterfinals, they were knocked out by St. Louis CITY SC, who prevailed 4-2 in a penalty shootout.

U-17

The U-17 team began strongly by progressing to the Round of 16 with a 3-2 victory over the Colorado Rapids. However, their momentum was halted as they lost to Charlotte FC in a penalty shootout (3-4), preventing them from securing a second consecutive win. Notably, the U-17s then participated in one showcase match winning 3-2 over FC Cincinnati.

For additional coverage of our teams, you can follow our Academy's journey online by following our X @InterMiamiAcad and Instagram @InterMiamiCF_Academy accounts.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from June 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.