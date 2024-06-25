D.C. United Announce Partnership with BlueHalo

June 25, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United today announced that the club and BlueHalo have agreed to a multi-year partnership deal.

BlueHalo is a global defense company based in Arlington, Va., that specializes in cutting-edge solutions and technologies for both space and ground systems. With locations across the United States, most notably in the DMV, their focus is to transform the future of global defense by providing industry-leading capabilities in the areas of Space, C-UAS and Autonomous Systems, Electronic Warfare & Cyber, and AI/ML.

"D.C. United are excited to announce our collaboration with BlueHalo, a best-in-class defense contractor based in the Washington, DC area," Jeffrey Ajluni, D.C. United Chief Partnership Officer, said. "We are particularly proud to align with a cutting-edge company who supports our national defense and security."

BlueHalo will receive prominent branding throughout Audi Field, the club's downtown Washington, D.C. stadium, and exposure across the club's digital media channels.

"BlueHalo is committed not only to developing and delivering innovations to meet our Nation's most critical national security missions but to creating a people-focused culture and investing in the communities in which we live, work, and play," said Diek Minkhorst, BlueHalo Senior Vice President of Strategy & Corporate Development. "We are excited to partner with D.C. United, a storied franchise whose fanbase includes so many of our employees and customers. Together, we look forward to creating unforgettable experiences for our employees and the entire community. BlueHalo Nation is proud to join the Black-and-Red to cheer on D.C. United for many years to come."

For more information about D.C. United please visit: www.dcunited.com.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from June 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.