Tyler Kolek Named 2024 G League Winter Showcase Finals MVP

December 22, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Westchester Knicks YouTube Video







On assignment from the New York Knicks, rookie Tyler Kolek posted 21 points and 11 assists to earn MVP honors at the 2024 NBA G League Winter Showcase presented by The General.

