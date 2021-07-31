Two Pitchers Join Lugnuts

July 31, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release







The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster changes today, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:

- Pitcher Dalton Sawyer rejoins the Lugnuts from Double-A Midland

- Pitcher Norge Ruíz joins the Lugnuts from Rookie-level Arizona Complex League A's

The Lansing Locos (36-40) play the fifth game in a six-game series tonight against the Fort Wayne TinCaps (High-A - San Diego; 35-41) at 7:05 p.m. at Jackson® Field™. For more information visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from July 31, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.