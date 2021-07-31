One Strike from Win, Cubs Then Lose in Extras

A pitcher's duel early on turned into a thrilling game down the stretch with both teams trading runs late into the game on Friday night in front of a crowd of 4,229, the biggest crowd of the series at Modern Woodmen Park.

The South Bend Cubs (33-42) and the Quad Cities River Bandits (49-25) went to extra innings for the second time in the last three nights and Quad Cities walked it off on an RBI double from Jake Means.

On the mound for South Bend, Joe Nahas made the longest start of his pro career logging 5.2 innings and allowing two runs on five hits, while striking out four and walking one.

The Cubs were trailing 2-0 in the seventh when they scored for the first time. D.J. Artis tucked a triple down the line in left field just inside the third base bag and came home on a bunt single from Cubs catcher Harrison Wenson.

Quad Cities responded with a three-spot in the seventh. They got back-to-back-to-back hits from Means, Gavin Stupienski and Logan Porter to plate one run and then two bases-loaded walks allowed by Jose Albertos scored the next two and gave the River Bandits a 5-1 lead.

South Bend's offense then shot to life in the eighth. Scott McKeon started the inning with a double and with one out Nelson Velazquez and Yonathan Perlaza walked to load the bases. The next batter was Jake Slaughter who launched one to right that was just a couple feet from a grand slam, crashing off the wall in right and scoring three runs. Three batters later with the Cubs trailing 5-4 and two outs, Edmond Americaan gave the Cubs their first lead with a two-RBI triple.

Graham Lawson was electric in relief, going two innings and striking out six. But with two-on and two-away Seuly Matias, with the River Bandits down to their final strike, tied the game with a single up the middle off Lawson. The next inning the first batter of the bottom of the 10th was Means, who won the game with a double down the line passed Slaughter at third base.

