TinCaps Game Information: July 31 at Lansing

July 31, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (35-41) @ Lansing Lugnuts (36-40)

Saturday, July 31 (7:05 p.m.) | Jackson Field | Lansing, Mich. | Game 5 of 6 in Series | Road Game 36 of 60 | Game 77 of 120

RHP Carlos Guarate (5.00 ERA) vs. RHP Colin Peluse (3.90 ERA)

TV: MiLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com (Jack McMullen & Mike Maahs)

LAST GAME: The Fort Wayne TinCaps fell to the Lansing Lugnuts on Friday night, 9-6. Not only was it the longest game of the year at 4 hours, 2 minutes, but it also marked the fewest strikeouts for a TinCaps pitching staff in a game this year (4) and the most runners left on base by a TinCaps lineup (14) in 2021.

TINCAP TRANSACTIONS: Yesterday afternoon's MLB Trade Deadline was possibly the most exciting in its history, and the 24 hours leading up to the deadline left no shortage of present and former TinCaps changing homes. 2021 TinCaps RHP Anderson Espinoza was sent to the Cubs for OF Jake Marisnick; 2014 TinCaps SS Trea Turner was part of a deal, along with 3-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer, between the Nationals and Dodgers; and 2016 Fort Wayne RHP Phil Maton was traded from Cleveland to Houston, among many other deals.

GO GET 'EM, GUARATE: Tonight, RHP Carlos Guarate toes the rubber for the TinCaps for the third time this season. His first two appearances in Fort Wayne in 2021 came last week at Parkview Field against the Dayton Dragons, where he allowed five earned runs and struck out four over his combined 9.0 IP across two starts. Guarate is highly regarded, and he's currently the No. 29 prospect in the Padres system, per MLB.com.

PULL UP A (COMFY) CHAIR: The average time for a 9-inning game at Parkview Field this year has been about 3 hours, 17 minutes. That's the 2nd longest average in High-A Central, only behind Lansing's home game, which last approximately 10 seconds longer. Last night's game was the longest that the TinCaps had played at 4 hours, 2 minutes.

PATIENT APPROACH: The TinCaps lead the HAC in free passes (walks and hit by pitches), averaging nearly 6 per game. Fort Wayne is walking in just over 12% of its plate appearances. The rest of the league has walked at a 10% rate. For further context, the Yankees lead MLB in BB% at 10.8%. The Padres rank 3rd (10.2%).

DOUBLES LEADER: As a team, the TinCaps lead the HAC in doubles with 151 after collecting a season-high 7 doubles as a team on Wednesday night, and 2 more last night. Individually, outfielder Tirso Ornelas also leads the league in doubles with 24. Ornelas is also 7th in HAC in contact rate, making contact on about 92% of the pitches he swings at.

CATCHING ON: Jonny Homza leads qualifying HAC catchers in Plate Appearances (271), H (59), 2B (16), OPS (.799), BABIP (.373), and wRC+ (123).

WALK & RUN: Reinaldo Ilarraza ranks 5th in the HAC in stolen bases (26). He's also 12th in walk rate (13.7%) and in walks drawn (38).

RANKING RUIZ: Outfielder Agustin Ruiz ranks 6th in HAC in both RBIs (48) and home runs (13).

AERIAL ATTACK: Two of Fort Wayne's best hitters, Agustin Ruiz and Justin Lopez, are top-10 in the league in Fly Ball Rate. Ruiz's 50.9% Fly Ball % is 6th, while Lopez's 48.0% is 10th.

CLOSE CALLS: The TinCaps are 11-6 in games decided by 1 run, while they're 6-7 in 2-run games... The 'Caps are 2-1 in extra-innings. 4 of the 'Caps last 7 games have been decided by two runs or fewer.

260 TO TOKYO: 3 former Fort Wayne players are set to compete in the Olympics. Left-handed pitcher Oliver Pérez, who pitched for the Wizards in 2001, is representing Mexico, while Diego Gorís, a TinCaps infielder in 2013, is playing for the Dominican Republic. Big league veteran Tim Federowicz spent a week at Parkview Field in 2015 on a rehab assignment. He's a catcher for Team USA... 2 Northeast Indiana natives are also in the Olympics: Rachel Dincoff (discus; USA) and Andrea Filler (softball; Italy).

260 TO THE SHOW: 52 former Fort Wayne players have appeared in the big leagues so far this season, including All-Stars Fernando Tatis Jr. and Trea Turner. Since the franchise was founded in 1993, a total of 197 past players have ascended to The Show.

MiLB RELIEF: After losing the entirety of the 2020 Minor League Baseball season and having attendance limited to begin 2021, the TinCaps are asking fans to visit MinorLeagueBaseballRelief.com and tell Congress to support the bipartisan Minor League Baseball Relief Act.

