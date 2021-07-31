Dayton Dragons Game Notes for Saturday

Saturday, July 31, 2021 l Game # 76

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:08 p.m.

TV: Dayton's CW (26) l Radio: 980 WONE Fox Sports

Lake County Captains (39-36) at Dayton Dragons (41-33)

RH Hunter Gaddis (2-6, 5.26) vs. RH Carson Spiers (3-1, 3.94)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Indians) in the fifth game of a six-game series.

2021 Season Series: Lake County 6, Dayton 4. Current Series: Dayton 2, Lake County 2.

Last Game: Friday: Lake County 8, Dayton 5. The Captains scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to erase a 4-2 Dayton lead. Lake County starting pitcher Daniel Espino struck out 12 in four innings, topping out at 100 mph, and the trio of Captains pitchers combined to notch 20 strikeouts, the most ever by an opposing team at Day Air Ballpark. The 20 strikeouts also tied a club record, set in West Michigan on Sept. 1, 2012. It was just the fourth time this season that the Dragons lost at home after leading at any point during the game.

Current Series: The Dragons are 2-2 in the current series with Lake County. Dayton is batting .269 in the series and averaging 4.5 runs per game. The team ERA in the series is 4.75. The Dragons have committed five errors in the four games.

Coming in Hot: Reliever Sam Hellinger joined the Dragons yesterday from Daytona. Over Hellinger's last two appearances, he retired 18 of a possible 19 batters faced. He tossed six shutout innings, allowing just one hit and no walks with 10 strikeouts. In six appearances with Daytona, Hellinger posted a 1.62 ERA. He opened the season with the Dragons and pitched in 13 games with a 7.00 ERA.

Player Notes

Francisco Urbaez has an active 36-game on-base streak. Urbaez ranks second in the league in both on-base percentage at .432 and batting average at .340. Urbaez is sixth in the league in OPS at .906. Urbaez is batting .361 over his last 49 games since May 29 to rank third in all of full-season Professional Baseball (150 teams; MLB and MiLB) over that time period.

Victor Ruiz is batting .313 with 11 doubles over his last 26 games to raise his average from .213 to .268.

Miguel Hernandez is batting .373 with 13 RBI over his last 16 games to raise his average from .241 to .275.

Jacob Hurtubise is batting .341 over his last 14 games.

Quin Cotton is batting .400 over his last six games.

Juan Martinez has a seven-game hitting streak, batting .357 over the seven games.

Ricky Karcher has earned a save in each of his last three appearances, working 3.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 7 SO.

July: The Dragons are batting .260 in the month of July to rank third in the league, but they rank 10th in runs per game at 4.23. They are third in the league in runners left on base in July with 197. They have hit only seven home runs in July to rank 12th in the league (the #11 team has 17). Francisco Urbaez leads the team in batting in July at .372 with a 1.000 OPS...Miguel Hernandez is hitting .293 in July...Quin Cotton is hitting .291...Victor Ruiz is hitting .290...The team batting average over the last seven days is .281, tied for first in the league.

The team ERA in July is 5.27, 12th (last) in the league...The team ERA over the last seven days is 4.00, which ranks fifth in the league.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Sun., August 1 (2:08 p.m.): Lake County RH Mason Hickman (5-5, 5.01) at Dayton RH Lyon Richardson (2-4, 5.27) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

