Two-Out Rallies Lead Chasers to Series Win over Clippers

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Omaha Storm Chasers scored six two-out runs to come from behind and defeat the Columbus Clippers, 8-3, on Sunday at Huntington Park. Omaha (8-4) earns a series win over Columbus (6-5) and retains sole possession of first place in the Triple-A East Midwest Division Standings.

The Chasers took the lead in the seventh, when outfielder Bubba Starling smashed a solo homer to left against right-hander Kyle Dowdy (Loss, 1-1) to put Omaha up, 4-3. Next, after catcher Freddy Fermin singled with two outs and outfielder Edward Olivares walked, Fermin scored on a throwing error by Owen Miller on a double play attempt to extend the Chasers' lead.

Omaha added three runs in the eighth, all with two outs. After outfielder Anderson Miller was hit by a pitch with two outs, Starling connected on his second homer of the day-a two-run shot to left against right-hander Dalbert Siri. Fermin continued the two-out rally with a double to left before scoring on an RBI single by Olivares to put the Chasers up, 8-3.

Starling finished the game 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs to lead the Omaha offense. Olivares went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs, and a walk to extend his on-base streak to 12 games to begin the season.

The Omaha bullpen combined to retired 12 of the 14 batters it faced across four scoreless innings. Right-hander Collin Snider (Win, 1-1) pitched the sixth, right-hander Jesse Hahn pitched the seventh in a rehab appearance, right-hander Eddie Butler pitched the eighth, and right-hander Jace Vines recorded the final three outs in the ninth.

Hahn faced three batters in his inning, striking out one batter while throwing 11 total pitches (seven strikes).

The Clippers scored first, taking an early 2-0 on a two-run homer by Ryan Lavarnway against right-hander Carlos Hernández. Olivares cut the deficit in half with a solo home run in the top of the third against left-hander Kirk McCarty-his third home run of the season-before Bobby Bradley responded with a solo home run in the bottom of the third to give Columbus a 3-1 lead.

Hernández allowed just four hits overall in 5.0 innings, striking out a season-high seven batters and walking two while allowing three runs.

Omaha plated a run in the fourth on a two-out, RBI single by Miller before tying the game in the sixth on an RBI groundout from third baseman Emmanuel Rivera.

The Storm Chasers begin a six-game series with the Iowa Cubs on Tuesday, when left-hander Daniel Lynch (first start) is scheduled to make his Omaha and Triple-A debuts against right-hander Cory Abbott (1-1, 4.09). First pitch is scheduled for 6:38 p.m. and coverage begins with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show at 6:15 p.m. on 1180 The Zone.

