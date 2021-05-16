Red-Hot Knights Beat the Tides 13-6 Sunday

May 16, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Charlotte Knights News Release







(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - A six-run eighth inning -- highlighted by the second home run of the day from Gavin Sheets -- propelled the red-hot Charlotte Knights to an impressive 13-6 win over the Norfolk Tides in the finale of their six-game series from Truist Field on Sunday. The win was Charlotte's fourth in-a-row and fifth over their last six games.

Sheets hit the first home run of the game -- a 382-foot blast -- over the right field fence for his second long ball of the season. The Wake Forest University product added another homer in the eighth inning for his third of the year. His three-run shot in the eighth traveled 408 feet. Sheets finished the game 3-for-5 with two runs scored, two home runs, and five RBIs. He's batting .367 on the season.

The Knights tallied a total of four home runs on the day and combined to hit 18 long balls over their 12-game homestand.

Making his Triple-A debut on Sunday, DH Luis González ripped a two-run home run in the fourth inning to help the Knights early in Sunday's finale. González was activated off Charlotte's Injured List before the game. He finished the day 1-for-4 with two runs scored, the home run and two RBIs.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, catcher Seby Zavala recorded his team-high fourth home run of the season. His 399-foot shot gave the Knights their seventh run of the game. The Knights added six more runs in the eighth to cruise past the Tides for their fifth win of the six-game series.

Second baseman Marco Hernández went 1-for-4 on the day to extend his hitting streak to nine consecutive games. He's batting a team-high .432 on the year. Right fielder Nick Williams chipped in with two hits and an RBI.

On the mound, RHP Jonathan Stiever (1-0, 3.00 ) was sharp over five innings to earn his first career Triple-A win. Stiever, 24, struck-out nine batters while allowing just two runs on six hits. He threw 92 pitches on the afternoon, 60 for strikes.

The Knights will now have an off day on Monday before hitting the road for 12 games in 13 days. The team will open a six-game series against the Durham Bulls from Durham, NC on Tuesday with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. from Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from May 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.