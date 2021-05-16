Six-Run Third Propels Jumbo Shrimp in Finale

DURHAM, N.C. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp scored six runs in the third inning against the Durham Bulls Sunday, turning a three-run deficit into a three-run lead on their way to a 7-4 win to claim the series finale from Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Jacksonville (8-4) has now won back-to-back series to start a season for the first time since 2013, when the Suns defeated Jackson and Huntsville in sets to begin the year.

Joe Ryan (1-2) started strong for Durham (7-5), which led 3-0 going to the third. Bryson Brigman led off the inning with a single to right, and after stealing second, scored on Eddy Alvarez's double down the right field line to put the Shrimp on the board.

After Lewin Díaz drew a walk, Jesús Sánchez tripled into the right field corner to tie the score at 3-3. Two batters later, Brian Miller continued the rally with a single into left field to plate Sánchez and put the Jumbo Shrimp in front. Later in the inning, Luis Marte capped the rally with a two-run home run to left field to push the Jacksonville advantage to 6-3.

Durham opened the scoring in the first inning. Wander Franco singled with one away, and Taylor Walls followed by working a walk. Ryan Bodlt then lifted a three-run home run to center field, putting the Bulls in front, 3-0.

Shawn Morimando made the start for the Jumbo Shrimp and settled down nicely after the first. He retired nine in a row at one point, finishing with four strikeouts and only one walk, while yielding five hits in 4.2 innings of work.

Luis Madero (2-0) came out of the bullpen and yielded just one unearned run, with two strikeouts and three men stranded in 1.1 innings to earn the victory in relief. The lone run he allowed came in the sixth, when Brett Sullivan reached on an error, advanced to second base on a single, to third on a passed ball, and then scored on an RBI groundout.

Jacksonville got the run right back in the top of the seventh when Monte Harrison blasted a solo home run to left field, his second of the year, to make it 7-4 Jacksonville.

Brett Eibner came out of the bullpen to work the final three innings, collecting his first save of the year. He retired nine of the 11 men he faced, including five strikeouts.

Jacksonville continues their road trip with a six-game series in Norfolk, beginning Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on ESPN690, espn690.com, MiLB.tv, and the MiLB First Pitch app.

