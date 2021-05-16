Franco Collects Four Hits, Bulls Fall to Shrimp 7-4

May 16, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Durham Bulls News Release







DURHAM - Bulls third baseman Wander Franco recorded four hits and right fielder Ryan Boldt bashed a three-run home run, however Jumbo Shrimp right fielder Jesus Sanchez clubbed three hits and drove in two, and relievers Luis Madero and Brett Eibner combined for four and one-third shutout frames in Jacksonville's 7-4 win over Durham on Sunday evening in front of 3,678 fans.

Afer Boldt's blast propelled the Bulls to an early 3-0 advantage, the Jumbo Shrimp plated a six-spot in the third highlighted by Sanchez's two-run triple to make it 6-3. A Durham RBI groundout narrowed the margin to two, however Jacksonville answered with a single tally of their own in the seventh.

Franco (4-5, R, 2B) posted his first four-hit effort at the Triple-A level and first overall since August 11, 2019. In 11 games with the Bulls he owns a .348 average (16-46), adding ten runs scored, three doubles, one triple, three homers and ten RBI along with a 1.056 OPS. Boldt (2-4, R, HR, 3 RBI) was the only with Durham hitter with multiple knocks, while SS Taylor Walls drew two walks to extend his on-base streak to 11 games.

Madero (1.1 IP, 2 H, R, 0 ER, BB, 2 K) earned the win to improve to 2-0 on the year, while Eibner (3.0 IP, 2 H, 5 K) notched his first save. Bulls starter Joe Ryan (2.2 IP, 6 H, 6 ER, 3 BB, 4 K) suffered the defeat.

Following a league-wide off day on Monday, Durham returns to Durham Bulls Athletic Park to start a six-game series with the Charlotte Knights on Tuesday, May 18. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm. Starting pitchers have not yet been determined. Tickets with socially-distanced seating for that game and all remaining Bulls home games in May are available at durhambulls.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from May 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.