Memphis Redbirds Game Notes

May 16, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







Sunday, May 16th 2:05 p.m CT Memphis Redbirds (3-8) at Nashville Sounds (6-4) Game 6 of 6

First Horizon Park / Nashville, TN Game #12 of 120 / Road Game #6 of 60

RHP Miles Mikolas (0-1, 7.11 ERA) vs RHP Thomas Jankins (0-1, 18.36 ERA)

MiLB First Pitch App: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty

Last Time Out: The Redbirds lost a heartbreaker on Saturday night, losing 4-3 in 10 innings at the Nashville Sounds. The game was a marathon - it lasted just over four hours. The game remained scoreless until the eighth, as the 'Birds (3-8) did not surrender a hit to the Sounds (6-4) in the game's first seven innings. The 'Birds scored twice in the eighth to take a 2-0 lead (the frame featured a José Rondón RBI single), and rallied back to tie the game at 3 in the ninth after the Sounds scored three times in the bottom of the eighth. However, Weston Wilson's two-out RBI single in the bottom of the 10th ended the game and sent the sellout crowd home happy.

Miles with Memphis: Miles Mikolas makes his third start with the Redbirds on an MLB rehab assignment this afternoon. Mikolas missed all of the 2020 season recovering from surgery to repair a flexor tendon in his right arm. The 32-year-old right-hander pitched in the series opener on Tuesday night, allowing three runs (all earned) in 4.0 innings pitched with five strikeouts and no walks. After allowing three runs in a shaky first inning, Mikolas settled into a groove, allowing just two total hits in his next three innings of work. Mikolas, the Cardinals game one starter in both in NLDS and NLCS in 2019. pitched to batters at the Cardinals' alternate site last month.

Nashville Starter: RHP Thomas Jankins will match up against Miles Mikolas for the second time in the series on Sunday afternoon. Jankins struggled mightily on Tuesday night, allowing 11 runs (all earned) on 12 hits in 4.1 innings. His first start of the season at Toledo on May 5th wasn't much better. The 25-year-old allowed six runs (all earned) on six hits in 4.0 innings of work.

Red Hot Rondón: Jose Rondón has been riding a hot streak over the last week. After starting the season without a hit in his first two games, Rondón has hits in nine straight contests. During that stretch, he is 12-38 (.316) with four home runs and 13 RBI.

Big Night for Nootbaar: Lars Nootbaar had one of the best nights of his professional career on Friday. His five RBI were the second most of his career, only fewer than the seven he drove in on August 24, 2018 as a member of the State College Spikes. Allowing with his outstanding efforts at the plate, Nootbaar added an outfield assist.

Walking in Memphis: The 'Birds hitters have showed outstanding discipline at the plate the past two nights. Memphis has drawn 10 walks as a team in each of the past two games. These 10 walks were the most in a game for the Redbirds this season.

Looking Ahead: The 'Birds will return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday to begin a six-game set with the Louisville Bats (Triple-A affiliate, Cincinnati Reds). Tuesday night's game is slated for a 6:45 p.m. CT first pitch.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from May 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.