Pigs drop finale in Moosic

May 16, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







(Moosic, PA) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (7-5) dropped their first series on the 2021 season as they lost 3-1 to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (9-3) on Sunday afternoon. The IronPigs are 99-110 all-time in Moosic.

Spencer Howard and Deivi Garcia were able to live up to the hype throughout the early portion of the game giving both Phillies and Yankees fans a lot to look forward to in the future.

Chris Gittens gave Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning when he hit a solo home run off Howard. Lehigh Valley tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the fifth inning when Cornelius Randolph scored on a wild pitch by Garcia.

Howard struck out eight batters over four innings while giving up two hits, issued two walks and allowed just one run. Garcia struck out nine batters over five innings while giving up two hits and issued one walk.

The RailRiders scored two runs off David Paulino (1-1) in the bottom of the sixth inning to take a 3-1 lead. Gittens scored on an RBI walk from Zack Zehner and Socrates Brito scored on a hit by pitch on Rob Brantly.

The Pigs and RailRiders managed just four hits each throughout the game. Enyel De Los Santos pitched two scoreless innings in relief before Mauricio Llovera extended his scoreless innings streak to six innings in the bottom of the eighth inning.

The IronPigs are off Monday. They begin a six-game series with the Syracuse Mets on Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

