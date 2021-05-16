Eight-Run Ninth Inning Propels Iowa to Victory

DES MOINES- Making his second start of the series against St. Paul, Joe Biagini got roughed-up in the first inning. The righty surrendered three runs on four hits, putting Iowa down 3-0 early. Biagini would settle down and allow just two more hits over the next four innings, keeping Iowa in the game.

Despite allowing the leadoff batter on base in five of their combined eight innings, St. Paul pitchers Randy Dobnak, Lewis Thorpe and Andrew Vasquez kept the I-Cubs off the board through eight.

A big reason they were able to keep a zero on the board for Iowa was due the pitcher's best friend. The Saints forced I-Cubs batters into four double plays, matching the amount they had turned all season coming into today's game.

Everything changed in the ninth inning, when Iowa's offense exploded for eight runs on seven hits to take an 8-3 lead over St. Paul. Sergio Alcántara and Trayce Thompson were a key part of the eight-run effort, each doubling, bringing home five combined runs.

Ryan Meisinger recorded his first win of the year, closing out the ninth for Iowa and completing the comeback. Iowa has tomorrow off, but will return to play on Tuesday, May 18, as they start a 12-game home stand at Principal Park.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Iowa's bullpen spun four innings of scoreless ball, allowing just one hit while striking out six.

With the victory, Iowa split the series 3-3 with St. Paul, moving back to one game over .500 at 6-5 on the season.

Iowa won their first game of the season when they didn't score first. Coming into today's game, they were 0-4 when their opponent scored the first run of the game.

Iowa returns to Principal Park Tuesday, May 18, when they host the Omaha Storm Chasers. For more information or tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

