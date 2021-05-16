Gwinnett Claws Back Again, Notches Series Win on Walkoff HR
May 16, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Louisville Bats News Release
GWINNETT, Ga. - Nicky Delmonico and TJ Friedl each homered to help give Louisville an early three-run lead, but the Gwinnett Stripers clawed all the way back and capped their comeback with an Orlando Arcia homer in the bottom of the ninth to walk off the Louisville Bats 5-4 on Sunday afternoon at Coolray Field.
The Bats answered an early run from Gwinnett with some two-out magic in the top of the fourth inning. Nicky Delmonico kicked off the frame with a solo shot over the right field wall to even to the score at one, but Stripers starter Bryson Wilson recovered quickly to retire the next two batters on back-to-back strikeouts. With two outs in the frame, TJ Friedl barreled up an offering to bring home Dwight Smith Jr and give Louisville a 3-1 lead.
The Bats extended the advantage one inning later when Mark Payton doubled and scored on a knock from Cheslor Cuthbert. However, Gwinnett again proved its resiliency in the series, immediately drawing even on a two-run homer from Ryan Casteel in the fifth and an unearned tally in the sixth that knotted the score at four runs apiece.
After each of the teams' bullpen manufactured a scoreless seventh and eighth, it was Arcia who provided the dagger, belting a walkoff homer in the bottom of the ninth to give the Stripers the series victory.
Despite the outcome, the Bats concluded the series with homers in each of the last four contests and six total home runs over that span.
The Bats will enjoy an off day Monday before kicking off a six-game set at the Memphis Redbirds at 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday. RHP Tony Santillan (0-1, 1.13) is set to take the mound for the Bats, while Memphis has yet to name its probable starter.
