Two Homer Fifth Push Fireflies to Victory

June 23, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Felix Arronde of the Columbia Fireflies

(Columbia Fireflies) Felix Arronde of the Columbia Fireflies(Columbia Fireflies)

Columbia, SC - The Fireflies used a pair of homers in the fifth behind Felix Arronde's fourth quality start of the season to beat the Carolina Mudcats 4-3 Sunday at Segra Park.

Columbia pushed ahead with a two homer fifth inning. Brennon McNair drilled the first pitch of the inning over the homerun porch for his fourth round tripper of the season to push Columbia in front 3-2. Later in the inning, Derlin Figueroa smashed a solo shot to the right field lawn to double Columbia's lead to 4-2.

The Fireflies took their first lead of the game in the bottom of the third. Gabriel Silva ripped a triple to left-center to start off the inning then came around on a Jesus Rivero wild pitch. After Erick Torres drew a one out walk, he was able to advance on a wild pitch, throwing error from the catcher Satchell Norman and then a balk plated Columbia's center fielder to give the Fireflies a 2-1 advantage.

Felix Arronde (W, 4-5) spun his team-leading fourth quality start to close out the series. The righty went six innings, allowing two runs (one earned) and punching out seven Mudcats. Across 12 innings in two starts against Carolina this year, Arronde now has 17 strikeouts.

Josh Hansell (S, 1) closed out the game with a three inning save. The righty allowed one run and struck out a pair. He ended the night on a high-note, retiring the last five batters he faced.

The Mudcats made it a one-run game in the top of the seventh. Luis Castillo got the rally started with the club's third double of the game with a single out. After advancing to third on a wild pitch, Castillo came around on a Satchell Norman ground out that made it a 4-3 game.

Carolina jumped on the board first in the top of the second inning. Reece Walling kicked things off with a double down the left field line and came around on a Luis Castillo base knock to put the Mudcats in front 1-0.

The Mudcats tied the score again in the fifth inning. Yhoswar Garcia led the frame off with a hustle double on a popup that made it past the glove of Daniel Vazquez. Later in the inning, Miguel Briceno reached on a throwing error from Vazquez that got past first baseman Derlin Figueroa allowing Garcia to score from second and tie the game 2-2.

Columbia travels to Kannapolis after the off day for a 7 pm match-up with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. Both teams have yet to name their starters.

The Fireflies return home for a three-game series to celebrate our Nation's Independence Day to kick-off July. Join us for Military Appreciation Night July 2, our Independence Day Celebration July 3 and Fireworks with the Philharmonic presented by Prisma Health July 4. Buy your tickets now at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.