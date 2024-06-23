Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 6.23 vs Carolina

June 23, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

The Fireflies close out their series with the Carolina Mudcats tonight at Segra Park at 5:05 pm. RHP Felix Arronde (3-5, 3.92 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia and Carolina counters with RHP Jesus Rivero (4-2, 5.92 ERA).

Tonight is our Negro League Celebration at Segra Park. We'll have pre-game player autographs and post-game kids can run the bases courtesy to Bang Back Pinball Lounge, but we'll also pay homage to those who played in the Negro Leagues and made their mark on the game here in the south. We'll also continue our Summer Happy Hour specials where fans can purchase $5 domestic drafts from gates open until first pitch.

BLUEY DELIVERS A SELLOUT CROWD AT SEGRA PARK: The Columbia Fireflies were shut out by the Carolina Mudcats, 6-0 in front of a sellout crowd of 8,134 fans Saturday night. The Mudcats struck first on the scoreboard. Fillipo Di Turi singled in the third inning, then scored on a double off the wall from Yophery Rodriguez. Di Turi had three hits and an RBI in the leadoff spot for the Brewers affiliate. Carolina added two more runs in the fourth and one in the fifth. Reece Walling led off the fourth with a double. Blayberg Diaz also reached base via a fielder's choice. Miguel Briceno and Di Turi delivered back-to-back RBI hits to score Walling and Diaz, respectively. In the fifth inning, Daniel Guilarte reached base with a walk with one out. David Garcia drove the runner home with a single a few batters later.

BEST FANS IN THE LEAGUE: Last night the Columbia Fireflies welcomed 8,134 fans to Segra Park for Bluey at the Ballpark. Not only was it the best-attended night in Single-A baseball last night (15 games) but the Fireflies outdrew every team up to Triple-A and finished with the eight-highest attendance in Minor League Baseball (60 games) yesterday.

ROCKING WITH REYES: After a difficult April, where Emmanuel Reyes recorded a 6.04 ERA in 25.1 innings across five starts, the righty has shut down his opponents. Emmanuel Reyes hasn't been scoreless, but he has been an innings eater in June, working 15 frames to the tune of a 2-0 record and a 1.80 ERA. Both Reyes and Martin have been fantastic since the Calendar turned to May. Reyes has spun 36 innings to the tune of a 2.25 ERA and not to be outdone, the former Kentucky Wildcat, Logan Martin has a zany 1.69 ERA across his last 32 innings.

POWERING PENA: Wednesday night, Erick Pena launched his seventh homer of the season and the 26th of his Fireflies career. He now has the most career homers in Fireflies franchise history. This season he passed Juan Carlos Negret (23 in 2021) and Dash Winningham (25 in 2016 and 2017). Pena is having the best month of his career at the plate. In 17games in the month of June, Columbia's outfielder is slashing .333/.429/.633. He currently leads the Carolina League in OPS (1.062), is second Total Bases (38) and is tied for fourth in RBI (12) and homers (3) in the month.

TORRENTIAL TORRES: Columbia's center fielder, Erick Torres has hit safely in each of his last seven games, which is good for the longest active hitting streak on the Fireflies roster. During the stretch, he is 8-31 (.258) with six runs scored for the Fireflies.

OOPS, MY BAD: In six games this week, the Fireflies defense has 10 errors, which have allowed 10 unearned runs to score. That accounts for one-third of Carolina's runs this week. This season, the Fireflies are tied with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers for the best fielding percentage in the Carolina League with a .975 mark. Across the last seven games, the gloves have been slumping, fielding at a .963 clip.

KICKING WITH KIRKLAND: In Doug Kirkland's last six outings, he has allowed just one earned run spanning 11.2 innings of work (0.77 ERA). In that time, he has 16 punchouts and his opponents are hitting .148 against him. In his first full professional season, Kirkland is 3-3 with a 2.92 ERA. He has an outlandish 36 strikeouts in 24.2 innings and opponents are hitting just .183 against him this season.

