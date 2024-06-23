Pelicans Fall 2-1 in Series Finale to Cannon Ballers
June 23, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release
The Myrtle Beach Pelicans dropped Sunday's series finale 2-1 to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers on Sunday afternoon. The loss dropped the Birds to a 30-39 overall record and 2-1 in the second half. The Cannon Ballers started the second half 2-1 and 43-26 overall. Kannapolis took four of the seven games in the series.
The lone run for the Pelicans came on an Andy Garriola solo homer in the seventh for his league-leading 14th of the season. His 26 career home runs with the Birds rank fourth all-time in franchise history.
In his Single-A debut, starter Will Frisch (0-1) took the loss after allowing an earned run in the first inning. Mason McGwire finished with four one-run innings and three strikeouts. Angel Hernandez kept the Cannon Ballers at two runs through three shutout frames.
George Wolkow (1-3, HR, RBI) delivered the big blow for the Cannon Ballers on a solo home run in the fourth to make it 2-0. Ronny Hernandez (0-3, RBI) brought home the first run on a sacrifice fly in the first inning.
Kannapolis starter Lucas Gordon (6-1) tossed five shutout innings with five strikeouts to take the win. Jesus Mendez kept the Pelicans at one run in the final inning to earn the save.
The Pelicans return home on Tuesday night for the series opener against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers at 7:05 p.m.
