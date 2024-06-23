Mudcats Fall to Fireflies

June 23, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Carolina Mudcats dropped the series finale Sunday night falling to the Columbia Fireflies 4-3.

Carolina (2-1 second half, 43-25 overall) jumped out to an early 1-0 lead on a Luis Castillo in the second inning.

That lead would be short lived as Columbia (1-2 second half, 36-32 overall), scored four times with two runs in both the third and fifth innings, highlighted by home runs from Derlin Figueroa and Brennon McNair to give the Fireflies a 4-2 advantage.

The Mudcats return home to Five County Stadium this Tuesday, June 25 to open a six-game series with the Lynchburg Hillcats. First pitch on Tuesday is slated for 6:00 p.m.

