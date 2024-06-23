Early Offense Lands Woodpeckers First Win of Second Half

Fayetteville, NC - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (1-2, 30-38) stormed ahead quickly with a three-run first inning and never surrendered the lead in a 5-3 victory over the Delmarva Shorebords (2-1, 24-42) in Sunday's series conclusion at Segra Stadium. It marked the Woodpeckers first win of the second half and secured a series split with Delmarva.

After allowing a run in the top of the first, Fayetteville came out swinging against Daniel Lloyd (L, 0-1) in their first trip to the plate. Yamal Encarnacion and Cesar Hernandez reached on singles and both scored on a passed ball and throwing error. Chase Jaworsky was plunked with a pitch and Xavier Casserilla doubled him home for the 3-1 lead.

Alain Pena (W, 2-1) allowed his lone run in the top of the first before cruising through six innings in his second quality start of the month. He retired 15 of 16 hitters at one point between the first and sixth innings and needed just 67 pitches to get through six frames. The right-hander from Mexico issued just one walk and struck out five while inducing nine ground balls.

Nehomar Ochoa Jr. crushed a solo homer off Cooper Chandler in the bottom of the fifth that hooked down the left field line and landed fair for his fourth homer of the season and a 4-1 lead. Jaworsky added another insurance run for the 5-1 cushion in the bottom of the seventh with an RBI fielder's choice that scored Cesar Hernandez from third.

Ochoa's homer was proven critical come the top of the eighth when Anderson De Los Santos lined a two-run two-out triple into right-center field that cut the score to 5-3. Alimber Santa (SV, 1) did not flinch the rest of the way, retiring four straight Shorebirds to close down the ninth and lock up his first save of the season.

The Woodpeckers will be off on Monday before heading to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on Tuesday for the start of the six-game series against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. First pitch on Tuesday night is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

