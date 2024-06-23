Freddies Defeated in Sunday Finale 10-4
June 23, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Fredericksburg Nationals News Release
FREDERICKSBURG, VA - Down East pulled away late to win the series finale over the FredNats 10-4, but FXBG won the series with four wins on the week. The Nats are 2-1 in the second half (37-32), and Down East is 1-2 (36-32).
The Ducks plated two runs in the top of the first when Arturo Disla ripped a single into center field, but the FredNats battled back in the home half.
Brandon Pimentel singled and Roismar Quintana walked with two outs, before Marcus Brown blasted a three-run homer over the right field wall, putting the FredNats up 3-2.
Seth Shuman held on to that lead through three innings, then Travis Sthele entered in the fourth inning. Marcos Smith tied the game with one out, on a solo home run, then Devin Hurdle continued the frame with a triple. Echedy Vargas then rolled a ball to third base that was badly misplayed, with two separate errors allowing Vargas to circle the bases for a two-run Little League home run
Elijah Green trimmed the deficit to 5-4 with a two-out RBI single in the sixth, but Down East tacked on a run in the eighth and four more in the ninth inning to win 10-4. Kolton Curtis (3-3) earned the win, and Travis Sthele (1-6) was handed the loss.
Fredericksburg begins a road series against the Salem Red Sox next week on Tuesday, June 25th.
