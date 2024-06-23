Freddies Defeated in Sunday Finale 10-4

June 23, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA - Down East pulled away late to win the series finale over the FredNats 10-4, but FXBG won the series with four wins on the week. The Nats are 2-1 in the second half (37-32), and Down East is 1-2 (36-32).

The Ducks plated two runs in the top of the first when Arturo Disla ripped a single into center field, but the FredNats battled back in the home half.

Brandon Pimentel singled and Roismar Quintana walked with two outs, before Marcus Brown blasted a three-run homer over the right field wall, putting the FredNats up 3-2.

Seth Shuman held on to that lead through three innings, then Travis Sthele entered in the fourth inning. Marcos Smith tied the game with one out, on a solo home run, then Devin Hurdle continued the frame with a triple. Echedy Vargas then rolled a ball to third base that was badly misplayed, with two separate errors allowing Vargas to circle the bases for a two-run Little League home run

Elijah Green trimmed the deficit to 5-4 with a two-out RBI single in the sixth, but Down East tacked on a run in the eighth and four more in the ninth inning to win 10-4. Kolton Curtis (3-3) earned the win, and Travis Sthele (1-6) was handed the loss.

Fredericksburg begins a road series against the Salem Red Sox next week on Tuesday, June 25th.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.