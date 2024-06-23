Delmarva Falls to Fayetteville in Series Finale

FAYETTEVILLE, NC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (25-43, 2-1) fell short against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (30-39, 1-2) in Sunday's series finale by a final of 5-3.

The Shorebirds struck first in the opening frame as a groundout by Anderson De Los Santos scored Aron Estrada from third base, giving Delmarva an early 1-0 edge.

Fayetteville quickly snatched the lead away as they scored three runs on a passed ball, an error, and a double by Xavier Casserilla to put the Shorebirds behind 3-1 after an inning.

In the fifth, the Woodpeckers added to their lead with a solo home run by Nehomar Ochoa Jr., his second long-ball of the series gave Fayetteville a 4-1 advantage.

The lead grew to 5-1 in the seventh as a fielder's choice by Chase Jaworsky scored Cesar Hernandez, giving the Woodpeckers their largest lead at four runs.

Delmarva looked to stir up a comeback effort in the eighth as Anderson De Los Santos brought home two more runs on a two-run triple with Aron Estrada and Leandro Arias each touching home on the play, making it a 5-3 game.

However, that's as close as the Shorebirds could get as they went down in order in the top of the ninth, ending the series in a split with the Woodpeckers winning the finale 5-3.

Both starters factored into the final decision as Alain Peña (2-1) earned the win with Daniel Lloyd (0-1) taking the loss for Delmarva. Alimber Santa (1) picked up a nine-out save for the Woodpeckers.

The Shorebirds return home to host the Down East Wood Ducks starting on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.

