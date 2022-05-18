Two Home Runs Lift Patriots Past Fightin Phils 7-6

Josh Breaux of the Somerset Patriots receives a handshake following his home run

Bridgewater, NJ - After trailing 5-0, the Somerset Patriots (23-11) came from behind to defeat the Reading Fightin Phils (16-19) by a final score of 7-6 before 7,178 fans at TD Bank Ballpark on Wednesday afternoon.

Tied 6-6 in the bottom of the eighth, Max Burt came home on a fielder's choice that proved to be the go-ahead run.

Reading quickly got on the board in the top of the first after Aldrem Corredor lined a single into right field to score Ali Castillo. Jack Conley then cleared the bases on a double into the left field corner that gave the Fightin Phils a 4-0 lead.

Vito Friscia added to the lead in the top of the third on an RBI single to put the Phils up 5-0.

Somerset cut into the deficit in the bottom half of the inning, as Rodolfo Duran crossed home on a ground out and was followed by a two-run home run by Josh Breaux (6) that plated Anthony Volpe.

Logan O'Hoppe (6) then hit a solo home run in the top of the fifth, giving Reading a 6-3 lead. It was his third homer of the series.

The Patriots got two runs back in the bottom of the inning on an Elijah Dunham RBI double and a Brandon Lockridge RBI single that made it 6-5.

Burt tied the game the next inning as he golfed a solo shot (3) to right field.

Emmanuel Ramirez (2-0) pitched a perfect eighth inning and struck out one to earn the win. Carlos Espinal (1) recorded the save, notching the final three outs and fanning two batters.

Ofreidy Gomez (1-1) took the loss after allowing the go-ahead run in the eighth.

The 2022 Somerset Patriots season presented by Ford will continue at home on Thursday, May 19 with a 6:35 pm game against the Fightin Phils at TD Bank Ballpark.

