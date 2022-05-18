Sabol Educates Squirrels Pitching in Altoona "Education Day" Win

CURVE, PA - Blake Sabol continued his strong start to the series with four hits and three runs batted in as Altoona defeated Richmond for the second day in a row, 7-5, in front of 7,954 fans at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Following his two-home run and four RBI performance on Tuesday, Sabol went 4-for-4 with three RBI and a run scored. Sabol, Nick Gonzales, and Liover Peguero combined for nine of Altoona's 10 hits in the win.

After a lead-off single from Gonzales in the first inning, Peguero hit an RBI-triple, his third of the season, to get Altoona on the board. Sabol followed with an RBI-single and later scored on a balk by Richmond starter Matt Frisbee.

Sabol continued his day with an RBI-double in the third inning to score Peguero. The Curve trio joined forces again in the seventh, when Gonzales and Peguero hit singles. Sabol then smacked a triple to right field that scored Peguero.

Andres Alvarez hit a solo home run to lead-off the sixth inning, his team-leading sixth of the year. Alvarez has now homered in each of Altoona's last three games.

Curve starter Omar Cruz allowed four runs on seven hits in three innings on the start. Frankie Tostado hit a solo home run in the third inning, and Shane Matheny later hit an RBI-single to cap off a two-run inning. Tostado had an RBI-single in the first and Mike Gigliotti hit a sacrifice fly in the second off Cruz.

JC Flowers earned the win for Altoona, allowing the only other Richmond run on five hits across three relief innings, a sacrifice fly from Tyler Fitzgerald in the seventh. Enmanuel Mejia tossed two scoreless innings, while Colin Selby picked up his fifth save of the year in a scoreless ninth with two strikeouts.

Richmond had 15 hits in the loss, the most allowed by Curve pitching since August 17, 2021 when Somerset recorded 16. Altoona's 10 hits marked the fourth straight game with double-digit hits for the Curve. The 7,954 fans in attendance are the most for Altoona since August 11, 2019, when 8,656 fans were at PNG Field.

Sabol is now 6-for-7 with two singles, a double, a triple, two home runs, two walks, and seven runs batted in over his last two games. His four-hit performance on Wednesday is the third by a Curve player this season. With his three hit day, Peguero now has his average back up to .323 on the season, while Sabol sits at .320, good for third and fifth in the Eastern League.

The Curve continue their six-game series with the Richmond Flying Squirrels, Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, on Thursday night at 6:00 p.m. LHP Jake Dahlberg will be on the mound for Richmond, while Altoona has yet to announce its starter.

