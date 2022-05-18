Alu and Garcia with Three Hits each in 4-1 Loss

May 18, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Harrisburg Senators News Release







Wednesday in Portland, the Senators outhit Portland 12-5 but lost in the important run column 4-1 on a three-run walk-off home run by the Sea Dogs. The Senators tied the game one-to-one in the top of the ninth on a double by Jackson Cluff followed by a run scoring single by Brady Lindsly. It was the first walk-off loss by the Senators this year.

Luis Reyes started for the Senators and faced just ten batters in his three innings of work. He allowed just a single. Alex Troop followed and pitched three solid innings, allowing just a solo home run while striking out four. Matt Cronin and Reid Schaller both pitched scoreless frames. Matt Brill took the loss, allowing a single, walk and three-run home run.

Harrisburg had 12 hits Wednesday night but managed just one run. Jake Alu and Wilson Garcia both had three hits in the game. Brady Lindsly had two including the game tying RBI with a single in the ninth inning. Jackson Cluff doubled, his only hit, leading off the ninth inning and came in to score the lone Sens run. Mitch Longo also doubled in the game.

The Senators didn't commit an error for the ninth time in ten games. The Senators left five runners on base in scoring position, going two-for-nine with runners in scoring position.

The Senators and Portland Sea Dogs play game three of their six-game series in Portland Thursday at 6:00 p.m. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 5:55 p.m.

