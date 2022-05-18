SeaWolves and Fisher Cats Postponed on Wednesday

May 18, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release







(Erie, PA) - Today's Erie SeaWolves game against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats has been postponed due to rain. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, May 19 beginning at 4:35 p.m. Both games will be seven inning games and one ticket is good for both games. Gates for Thursday's doubleheader will open at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets from today's game can be exchanged for any remaining 2022 regular season home game for equal or lesser value, subject to availability.

Thursday will now feature a doubleheader Two-Buck Thursday with concessions specials of Smith's hot dogs, Pepsi soft drinks, popcorn and select domestic draft beers for only $2 each.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.