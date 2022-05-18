Reading Can't Hold on to Early Lead in Loss to Somerset

The Reading Fightin Phils dropped game number two of the series 7-6 to the Somerset Patriots. The Fightins couldn't hold on to a five-run lead as the Patriots pushed hard late in the game.

Reading got off to a hot start putting up four runs int he first. Ali Castillo led off the inning with a base knock and moved over on a wild pitch. He crossed the plate on Aldrem Corredor's single to right. Logan O'Hoppe got himself on with a single of his own. Then, Vito Friscia walked to load the bases. Jack Conley came up in the clutch with a bases clearing double to give Reading a 4-0 lead.

The team tacked on one more in the top of the third as back-to-back doubles from Josh Ockimey and Friscia made it 5-0.

The Patriots clawed back scoring three in the bottom half, two from Josh Breaux's two-run shot.

O'Hoppe put up his third home run in two days for a run in the fifth as the R-Phils were leading 6-3.

Somerset bounced back with two of their own in the bottom half.

A solo homer off the bat of Max Burt tied it up at six apiece in the sixth.

Again Burt crossed the plate in the eighth on a fielder's choice to seal the win for the Patriots 7-6.

Bubby Rossman opened the game throwing two innings without allowing a hit and striking out two. This was his first professional start.

He handed the ball over to Jack Perkins for the next three. Perkins let up five runs on eight hits in his first time coming out of the bullpen this season.

Matt Seelinger took two, but a solo homer broke his scoreless streak.

Ofreidy Gomez pitched the final frame allowing the game winning run to cross.

