Castellanos Blasts Walk-Off Homer in Sea Dogs Victory

Portland, Maine - Pedro Castellanos drove in all four runs with his two-homer night, including a walk-off home run in the 4-1 win for the Portland Sea Dogs (17-18) against the Harrisburg Senators (16-18) on Wednesday at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine.

After a scoreless first three frames for both teams, the Sea Dogs broke onto the scoreboard in the bottom of the fourth inning. The first two batters went down in order, giving way to Pedro Castellanos. He crushed a solo homer 422 feet, clearing the Maine Monster in left field, giving the lead to Portland 1-0.

Jay Groome was cruising on the mound for Portland, but in the sixth inning, the Senators were threatening. After getting the first two outs, Wilson Garcia singled and Mitch Longo doubled, putting runners at second and third. Groome was able to get K.J. Harrison to fly out to center, finishing six innings of scoreless pitching.

The pitcher's duel continued until the top of the ninth when Harrisburg tied the game. Jackson Cluff led off with a double and advanced to third on an error by right fielder Izzy Wilson. Brady Lindsly singled him in during the next at-bat, tying the game 1-1.

The Sea Dogs didn't waste time in the bottom of the ninth. Nick Sogard led off with a single and Devlin Granberg moved him to second with a walk. Pedro Castellanos stepped into the batter's box and launched his second homer of the night to left field, giving the Sea Dogs a 4-1 walk-off win.

Chase Shugart (2-0) pitched 1.0 inning, allowing one run on two hits while striking out one in his second win of the season. Matt Brill (1-1) did not record an out but allowed three runs on two hits while walking one in his first loss of the year.

The Sea Dogs and Senators play the third game of a six-game series on Thursday with a 6:00 PM first pitch. Portland sends RHP Victor Santos (3-3, 4.46 ERA) to the bump against Harrisburg RHP Steven Fuentes (1-1, 3.86 ERA).

