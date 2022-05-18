May 18, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes

POTTS POWERS SEA DOGS PAST SENATORS - Despite trailing 1-0 after the first inning, the Portland Sea Dogs beat the Harrisburg Senators 6-2 on Tuesday night. The Senators drove in a run in the top of the first inning against Sea Dogs starter Chris Murphy. Jecksson Flores led off with a single and Drew Millas followed with a base hit of his own. One out later, Wilson Garcia took a base hit to right, scoring Flores, giving Harrisburg a 1-0 lead. Portland was able to capture the lead in the bottom of the second with Harrisburg starter Richard Guasch on the mound. Izzy Wilson and Christian Koss walked, while Tyler Dearden singled to load the bases. Potts walked, pushing in Wilson to tie the game 1-1. Two batters later, Nick Sogard was hit by a pitch, forcing in another run to take the lead 2-1. The Sea Dogs piled on to their lead in the bottom of the third, scoring four more runs. Kole Cottam was hit by a pitch and Wilson walked to get the inning started. Koss drove in Cottam with a single, making the score 3-1, and moving Wilson to second. Potts stepped into the batter's box and launched a three-run homer over the Maine Monster, expanding their lead to 6-1. The Sea Dogs bullpen held the Senators scoreless until the ninth inning. Jacob Wallace and Chase Shugart combined for 3.0 scoreless innings and three strikeouts. Frank German tossed the final inning, letting up one unearned run, but closing the door on a 6-2 Sea Dogs win.

BULLPEN HOLDS STRONG - Jacob Wallace, Chase Shugart and Frank German combined for 4.0 hitless innings in the victory last night coming out of the bullpen. Wallace tossed 2.0 shutout innings allowing two walks while striking out two. Shugart pitched the eighth inning, and did not allow a run or a hit while fanning one batter. Frank German tossed the ninth inning and hit a batter and allowed a walk. A run came across in the ninth for Harrisburg, but it was unearned.

BELLO AND POLITI ARE PROMOTED - Prior to last night's game, RHP Brayan Bello and RHP Andrew Polit were both promoted to the AAA Worcester Red Sox. This year, Bello had a 4-2 record and 1.60 ERA. In his six starts, he tossed 33.2 innings allowing seven runs (six earned) on 16 hits while walking 12 and striking out 42. He recorded Portland's fifth-ever no-hitter in Sea Dogs history on May 5th vs Reading in the second game of a doubleheader. He needed 96 pitches to complete the feat, allowing one run (unearned) while walking three and striking out five. Bello was then named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week, May 2 - 8 following his no-hitter. Andrew Politi recorded a 2.03 ERA with the Sea Dogs and was 4-4 in save opportunities, fanning 20 hitters in 13.1 innings.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY - May 18, 2013: A dramatic two-out finish by Portland against the Binghamton Mets at Hadlock Field. Catcher Matt Spring cranks a grand slam over the Maine Monster, giving Portland a 10-7 win. Spring clubbed two homers in the game and drove in six.

PITCHING MATCHUP - LHP Jay Groome will take the mound for the Sea Dogs tonight in the second game of the series. He last pitched May 12th at Hartford and tossed 6.2 innings allowing two runs on two hits while walking one and striking out seven. He did not allow a baserunner until the third inning (walk) and did not give up a hit until the fifth. This will be the second time this season Groome has faced the Senators. He pitched against them in his first outing of 2022 and tossed 5.0 shutout innings allowing just one hit. The first hit was a leadoff single in third inning and he struck out four.

