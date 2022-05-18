Ducks Ride Clutch Offense and Bullpen to 5-3 Win over Rumble Ponies

Four relievers combine to allow just one run over five and third innings to guide the Akron RubberDucks past the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 5-3 on Wednesday night at Mirabito Stadium.

Turning Point

The RubberDucks jumped out in front in the first inning once again when Will Brennan lined a single into left field to score Bo Naylor from second to make it 1-0 Akron. Later in the inning, a throwing error on a double steal attempt allowed Brayan Rocchio to score and make it 2-0 RubberDucks.

Mound Presence

Jaime Arias made his second start at the Double-A level and worked around trouble throughout the night. Binghamton made Arias pay for the baserunners in the second inning when a triple brought home two. Arias escaped the inning without anymore damage. Arias tossed three and two-thirds innings allowing just two runs while striking out three. Kevin Coulter followed with a scoreless inning and a third. Jerson Ramirez tossed two-thirds of an inning allowing a run. Kevin Kelly tossed two and third scoreless, and Nic Enright closed out the night with a scoreless inning.

Duck Tales

Akron answered the tie right back in the third when George Valera doubled to bring home Naylor and make it 3-2 Ducks. Valera came around to score later in the inning on a Jose Tena single made it 4-2 Ducks. Julian Escobedo blasted a solo home run to right in the sixth to make it 5-2 RubberDucks.

Notebook

Brennan's RBI single gives him 35 for the season, which is the most in the Eastern League...Ducks pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts, which brings the season total to 425, the most in MiLB...Game Time: 2:47 (0:28)...Attendance: 893.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their six-game series with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Thursday, May 18, 2022 at 6:35 p.m. Righty Hunter Gaddis (3-1, 3.12 ERA) will get the start for Akron against Binghamton righty David Griffin (0-1, 7.36 ERA). The game broadcast, powered by FirstEnergy, is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on MiLB.TV. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

