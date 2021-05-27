Two Big Innings Sink Nuts in 12-3 Loss

Modesto, CA - A five-run fifth and a six-run eighth inning sent the Modesto Nuts to a 12-3 loss against the Visalia Rawhide on Wednesday night at John Thurman Field, their most lopsided loss of the season.

Connor Phillips (L, 2-2) rolled in the early innings using seven strikeouts to record his first nine outs of the game. In the fifth, the Rawhide (5-15) strung together five straight hits to knock Phillips out of the game.

After a walk and a single, Ronny Simon drove home a run with a RBI single. AJ Vukovich started his big night with a two-run double before Neyfy Castillo singled to knock Phillips out of the game. Brayan Perez followed and allowed an RBI single before a throwing error by the catcher brought in the fifth run of the inning.

Blake Walston (W, 1-1) allowed just an RBI single to Brett Rodriguez in the second inning. The lefty worked five innings while striking out eight with three walks to earn his first pro win for the Rawhide.

In the sixth inning, the Rawhide put the game out of touch when Vukovich doubled home three runs to cap his five RBI night. Elian Miranda launched a two-run homer in the inning.

On the bright side for the Nuts' (14-6) offense, Noelvi Marte homered in the seventh over the center field wall and Dariel Gomez put a solo home run over the left field wall.

The Nuts continue their six-game set with the Rawhide at John Thurman Field on Thursday night. First pitch is at 7:05 pm.

