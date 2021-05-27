Big Inning, Miscues Sink Ports

May 27, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Stockton Ports News Release







RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Ca.- The Ports made a season-high four errors and walked nine batters and the Quakes scored in all but three innings in Stockton's 9-5 loss on Wednesday night at LoanMart Field in Rancho Cucamonga.

After the Ports (7-13) scored a run in the top of the first to take a 1-0 lead on an RBI double by Junior Perez, the Quakes responded for the second straight day with a four-run bottom of the inning. With one out and nobody on, Ports starter Jose Dicochea hit a batter and then Perez mishandled a base hit to center field putting runners on first and third with one out. Dicochea then made an errant pick-off throw to first base to allow the Quakes' first run to score. After another single made it 2-1, Quakes catcher Diego Cartaya hit a two-run home run to left-center field to make it a four-run first and give Rancho Cucamonga a 4-1 lead.

Trailing 5-2 heading into the fourth inning, the Ports made some noise with two outs and nobody on. Sahid Valenzuela got things going with a double down the right field line, and Jose Rivas drove him home with an RBI single to make it 5-3. After Robert Puason singled to center, Lawrence Butler doubled to deep left field appearing to drive two runs and tie the game at five, but it was ruled that Puason did not touch home plate and the Quakes held on to a one-run lead.

After the fourth, the Quakes (10-9) outscored the Ports 4-1 to send Stockton to it's fourth straight loss.

Jose Dicochea (0-1) took the loss for the Ports, going 2/3 of an inning and giving up four runs (all earned) on three hits. Braydon Fischer (1-1) got the win for Rancho Cucamonga with 2 1/3 innings of one-run relief.

The Ports had eleven hits in the game, including multi-hit efforts from Butler, Valenzuela, Puason, and Brayan Buelvas.

Stockton will try to get back in the win column on Thursday, sending Jack Cushing (0-0, 0.66 ERA) to the mound in the third of this six-game series. All games can be heard live on Fox Sports AM 1280.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from May 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.