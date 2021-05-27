Giants Drop Second Straight to Storm

The Lake Elsinore Storm scored six runs over the seventh and eighth innings on Wednesday night en route to a 9-3 win over the Giants at Excite Ballpark. After San Jose battled back from an early three-run deficit to tie the game, the Storm reclaimed the lead with a run in the seventh before exploding for five runs in the top of the eighth to take control. The loss was the Giants' (11-9) second straight to begin the series.

Top prospect Kyle Harrison started on the mound for San Jose and delivered another effective outing. The left-hander worked 4 2/3 innings with only one earned run allowed (three runs total). He walked three and struck out six.

Harrison's only blemish on Wednesday was a three-run top of the second, aided by a key error, that gave Lake Elsinore an early 3-0 lead. The rally began with a one-out walk to Joshua Mears before Zack Mathis grounded a single through the hole on the right side to put runners on the corners. Gilberto Vizcarra was up next and his sharp grounder to first skipped under the glove and through the legs of Abdiel Layer for an error. Mears scored on the play to make it 1-0 while Mathis advanced to third and Vizcarra moved into second. Kelvin Alarcon then brought home the second run with an RBI groundout before Robert Hassell's infield single plated the third run of the inning for a 3-0 Storm advantage.

The Giants would draw even with a three-run inning of their own as five straight batters reached safely during a fourth-inning rally. Marco Luciano singled with one out and scored from first when the next batter, Alex Canario, blasted a double off the wall in deep left. Luis Toribio followed with an RBI single and after Jimmy Glowenke drew a walk, Edison Mora singled sharply up the middle to plate another run tying the game 3-3.

Unfortunately, San Jose would manage only one more hit for the remainder of the night - a Mora bunt single in the bottom of the seventh. And for the second straight evening, Lake Elsinore erupted in the late innings to secure a victory.

After reliever Jorge Labrador (1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO) struck out two in a perfect top of the sixth to keep the game tied, Luis Moreno entered from the bullpen to begin the seventh. Moreno promptly plunked the first two batters of the inning before a sacrifice bunt moved the runners to second and third. Hassell then put the Storm back ahead with a sacrifice fly to left.

Lake Elsinore then batted around during their eighth-inning rally to extend the lead to 9-3. Yordy Barley led off with a single before Moreno walked Jack Stronach and then hit Mears with a pitch - the third hit batter over the last two innings - to load the bases with none out. Wilkelma Castillo was then brought into pitch and the right-hander, who joined the team yesterday from Extended Spring Training, was immediately called for a balk that forced home the first run of the inning. After Castillo walked Mathis to reload the bases and then struck out Vizcarra, Alarcon came up and delivered a two-run single to make it 7-3. Hassell followed with his own RBI single before a two-out wild pitch uncorked by Castillo plated the fifth and final run of the inning for a 9-3 Storm cushion.

Lake Elsinore reliever Felix Minjarez earned the win after tossing 4 2/3 scoreless innings with only one hit allowed. He walked none, struck out four and retired 13 of the 16 batters he faced during his outing.

GIANTS NOTES

Back-To-Back Losses

The Giants have lost back-to-back games for the first time since May 12-13.

Hitting Leaders

Edison Mora (3-for-4, RBI) and Marco Luciano (2-for-4, 2B) had multi-hit games for the Giants in the loss. Lake Elsinore won comfortably despite being out-hit by an 8-7 margin.

Harrison File

Kyle Harrison has now struck out 28 batters over 13 2/3 innings pitched this season. He owns a 2.63 ERA in four starts with the Giants.

Stormin'

Lake Elsinore has scored 17 runs over the first two games of the series. The South Division-leading Storm are also now 7-1 on the road this season.

On Deck

The Giants and Storm continue their series on Thursday evening with first pitch at Excite Ballpark set for 6:30 PM. Prelander Berroa is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

