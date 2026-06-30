Series Preview: Quakes at San Jose Giants

Published on June 29, 2026 under California League (CalL)

San Jose Giants News Release







GIANTS, QUAKES MEET DURING FOURTH OF JULY WEEK: The defending California League champion San Jose Giants host the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (Angels affiliate) in a six-game series at Excite Ballpark during this Fourth of July week. The games Tuesday through Saturday will all begin at 6:30 PM before a 5:00 PM start time for Sunday's series finale. This series marks the Quakes' only visit to the South Bay this season. Previously, the Giants won four of six games in Rancho Cucamonga from April 14-19 and still have another trip to visit the Quakes in SoCal later in the second half (July 28-August 2).

WINNING WAYS: The Giants enter this week with a league-best 43-32 overall record and are off to a 6-3 start in the second half. The Giants haven't lost a series since May 12-17 when they dropped four of six games in Ontario. Since that series loss (beginning on May 19), San Jose has posted a 22-14 (.611) record.

FIRST HALF CHAMPS: Earlier this month, the Giants clinched the first half North Division title and secured a berth in the California League playoffs. San Jose finished the first half with a 37-29 record - one game ahead of the Fresno Grizzlies for the top spot in the North Division. It's the seventh consecutive season (2019, 2021-26) that the Giants have reached the playoffs and the third time in the last four years (2023, 2025-26) winning the first half. San Jose was 25-22 and two games behind Fresno in the standings on May 27 before winning 11 of their next 14 to clinch the division crown. The Giants open the postseason on Tuesday, September 8 with Game 1 of the best-of-three North Division Series. The Giants will attempt to become the first Cal League to repeat as champions since San Jose's back-to-back titles in 2009 and 2010.

RECORD-SETTING OFFENSIVE PACE: It's been an outstanding season at the plate thus far for San Jose as the Giants continue to rank among the league leaders in several key offensive categories. The Giants' current average of 6.6 runs per game is second in the Cal League and would establish a new team single-season record. Last year's championship San Jose team holds the current record at 6.1 runs per game. The Giants are also second in the league with 86 home runs through their first 75 games of the campaign. At the current pace, San Jose would hit 151 home runs for the year, which would surpass the team record of 150 homers set by the 2021 championship team. Additionally, the Giants enter the week leading the league with a .283 batting average. That current mark would be San Jose's highest team average in a season since their 2010 championship year (.289 AVG). The Giants also enter the week leading the California League in doubles (165), ranking third in stolen bases (113) and have the fewest strikeouts in the league. San Jose has scored 10 or more runs 18 times this season.

ASTUDILLO'S HITTING STREAK: Jose Astudillo brings a 12-game hitting streak into this week's series against Rancho Cucamonga. During his hit streak, which dates back to June 14, Astudillo is batting .417 (20-for-48) with four doubles, one home run and only one strikeout. The Giants' longest hit streak of the season is 14 games held by Dario Reynoso (May 30-June 16).

MONTHLY REPORT: Tuesday's series opener marks the Giants' final game of June. San Jose is 14-10 in June - tied with Fresno for the best record in the league during the month. Previously, the Giants went 16-8 in April (led the league) and 13-14 in May. San Jose's top individual performers this month have been Jose Astudillo (.408 AVG, 4 HR, 14 RBI, 1.102 OPS in 17 games) and Dario Reynoso (.296 AVG, 6 2B, 4 HR, 13 RBI, .910 OPS in 22 games) at the plate along with Ricardo Estrada (2.53 ERA in 21 1/3 IP) in the starting rotation.

PENMANSHIP: The Giants have seen vast improvement from their bullpen as the season has progressed. After posting a 6.07 bullpen ERA through April and May, San Jose relievers have fashioned a stellar 3.17 ERA in June. The Giants lost seven games when leading after seven innings in April and May and have just one such defeat in June. Individual bullpen standouts for the Giants in June have included Alix Hernandez (1.17 ERA, 15 1/3 IP, 2 R, 4 BB, 19 SO), Dylan Carter (1.69 ERA, 10 2/3 IP, 2 ER, 3 BB, 15 SO), Mauricio Estrella (2.51 ERA, 14 1/3 IP, 4 ER, 5 BB, 17 SO) and Fernando Vasquez (2.57 ERA, 14 IP, 4 ER, 14 SO, .122 opp AVG).

NEW FACES: The Giants have welcomed several new players over the last two weeks. Infielder Yosneiker Rivas and outfielder Oliver Tejada joined the club from the rookie-level Arizona Complex League last week. Rivas was batting .310 in 16 games for the ACL Giants (3 2B, 0 HR, 6 RBI, .408 OBP) while Tejada was hitting at a .320 clip in 26 games played (9 2B, 2 3B, 1 HR, 10 RBI, .919 OPS). Relief pitchers Sam Knowlton and Nate Nabholz were added to the roster during the last homestand after both signed minor league contracts with the SF Giants earlier this month out of independent leagues. Knowlton has previous experience in the California League with the Visalia Rawhide in 2024 while in the Diamondbacks organization. The Giants also welcomed back catcher Daniel Rogers from High-A Eugene at the beginning of this week. Outfielders Damian Bravo (.291 AVG, 10 HR, 44 RBI) and Cam Maldonado (.281 AVG, 11 HR, 45 RBI) were placed on the injured list over the last two weeks.

ON DECK: Following the current series against Rancho Cucamonga, the Giants embark on a stretch of nine consecutive road games with the All-Star break in-between. San Jose will be in Visalia next week for a six-game series (July 7-12) followed by the four-day All-Star break (July 13-16) and then a brief three-game set in Stockton (July 17-19). The Giants return to Excite Ballpark on Tuesday, July 21 to begin a series against the Ontario Tower Buzzers.







California League Stories from June 29, 2026

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